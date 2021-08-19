LaSalle College Vancouver relocating to new campus (RENDERINGS)

When it opens in Summer 2023, students enrolled at LaSalle College Vancouver will be based at the private post-secondary arts and design institution’s new purpose-built home.

But they will not have to change their commute patterns to reach the institution, as the new campus will be located immediately next door at 2710 Kaslo Street, conveniently retaining LaSalle’s adjacency to SkyTrain Renfrew Station. It will also serve as the new home for LaSalle College Vancouver High School and Language Across Borders (LAB).

Late last month, construction began on a new seven-storey building with about 110,000 sq ft of total floor area at the surface parking lot site.

The project is owned and developed by The Molnar Group and designed by IBI Group, with LaSalle finalizing its long-term lease for the property earlier this year.

A “floating classroom” serves as a lecture theatre, a purpose-built sound stage for the digital film and video program, and special event space.

Within the Learner Commons hub, there will be a gaming lounge and several collaborative work spaces.

Other spaces include several fashion design labs, dining facilities with healthy food options, informal social and study spaces, and a meditation garden and event space on the rooftop.

The building will have highly optimal designs and layouts for superior indoor environmental health, guided by Fitwell certification standards. It will also have enhanced accessibility for people of differing abilities, based on the Rick Hansen Gold certification.

The institution, previously known as The Art Institute of Vancouver, was acquired by Montreal-based LCI Education Network in 2017 and subsequently rebranded as LaSalle. LCI has about two dozen campuses worldwide, including a new upcoming campus in Barcelona.

LaSalle’s existing Vancouver campus at 2665 Renfrew Street is a 1990-built, two-storey office building with about 80,000 sq ft of space, shared with its private high school and LAB.

The Molnar Group is also developing 178 secured new rental homes and ground-level retail and restaurant spaces nearby, contained in two six-storey buildings at 2543-2583 Renfrew Street and 2603-2655 Renfrew Street — immediately north of LaSalle’s existing campus.