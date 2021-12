Here are new movies and shows worth watching on Crave this weekend

Crave is releasing a brand new slate of movies, shows, and docs just in time for the weekend.

There are some interesting HBO titles, including a raunchy Christmas comedy starring Seth Rogen, the Batman: The Dark Knight Returns and much more.

Grab some popcorn, cozy up on the couch and dive into some of these Crave titles this weekend:

HBO and HBO Max Programming

GOSSIP GIRL, Season 1, Episode 10-12 – HBO Max Series

SANTA INC., Season 1 *Series Premiere* – HBO Max Series

SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS, Season 1, Episode 6-8Ā – HBO Max Series

MUSIC BOX: LISTENING TO KENNY G – HBO Documentary

HOW TO WITH JOHN WILSON, Season 2, Episode 2 – HBO Series

DREW MICHAEL: RED BLUE GREEN – HBO Special

KAMIKAZE, Season 1, Episode 7-8 *Season Finale* – HBO Max Series

SUCCESSION, Season 3, Episode 8 – HBO Series

SHOWTIME Programming

DESUS & MERO, Season 3, Episode 54

WAKEFIELD, Season 1, Episode 8

YOU’RE WATCHING VIDEO MUSIC BOX *Documentary Premiere*

DEXTER: NEW BLOOD, Season 1, Episode 5

YELLOWJACKETS, Season 1, Episode 4

VICE, Season 2, Episode 12

DESUS & MERO, Season 3, Episode 54

Movies

A CHRISTMAS VILLAGE ROMANCE

BATMAN: THE DARK KNIGHT RETURNS, PART 1

BATMAN: THE DARK KNIGHT RETURNS, PART 2

BATMAN: YEAR ONE

CHRISTMAS IN WASHINGTON

CRUTCH

DC SUPERHERO GIRLS: HERO OF THE YEAR

GREEN LANTERN: FIRST FLIGHT

JUSTICE LEAGUE: THE NEW FRONTIER

LEGO DC COMICS SUPERHEROES: JUSTICE LEAGUE ā€“ GOTHAM CITY BREAKOUT

SUPERMAN: UNBOUND

THE CHRISTMAS SET UP

THE VIOLENT HEART

THE VIRTUOSO

WANDER DARKLY

WONDER WOMAN

Highlighted Programming

CANADA’S DRAG RACE, Season 2, Episode 8 *Canadian Series*

BONACINI’S ITALIAN CHRISTMAS

HOLMES FOR THE HOLIDAYS

STAR TREK DISCOVERY, Season 4, Episode 3

STARZ Programming