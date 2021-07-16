Here are new movies and shows worth watching on Crave this weekend
We’ve inched past the halfway point of July (somehow), and Crave is offering a slew of new movies and shows to keep you occupied.
The streaming service is releasing a new episode of the Gossip Girl remake, some features, Showtime content, Starz, and some older classics.
Needless to say, there’s a lot of Crave streaming to take care of all weekend.
Here’s what’s landing on the platform for this weekend.
HBO and HBO Max Programming
- Gossip Girl – Season 1, Episode 2, HBO Series
- Betty – Season 2, Episode 6 *Season Finale,* HBO Series (July 16 at 11 pm ET)
- The White Lotus – Season 1, Episode 2, HBO Series (July 18 at 9 pm ET)
- 100-Foot Wave – Season 1, Episode 1 *Series Premiere,* HBO Series (July 18 at 10 pm ET)
- Catch and Kill – Season 1, Episode 3-4, HBO Series (July 19 at 9 pm ET)
Movies
- Bobbleheads: The Movie
- The Death of Stalin
- Falling*Canadian Film*
- Whale *Canadian Film*
SHOWTIME Programming
- Desus & Mero – Season 3, Episode 32
- The End – Season 1, Episode 1-2 *Series Premiere* (July 18 at 8 pm ET)
- The Chi – Season 4, Episode 8 (July 18 at 9 pm ET)
- Black Monday – Season 3, Episode 8 (July 18 at 9 pm ET)
- Flatbush Misdemeanors – Season 1, Episode 8 (July 18 at 10:30 pm ET)
STARZ Programming
- Dear White People
- Eraser
- Magic Mike
- Munich
- Romancing the Stone
- Step Up: Revolution
- Step Up: High Water – Season 2, Episode 10
- Total Recall
- Blindspotting – Season 1, Episode 5 (July 18)
- Power Book III: Raising Kanan – Season 1, Episode 1 *Series Premiere* (July 18)
Other New Crave Releases
- Ru Paul’s Drag Race: All Stars – Season 6, Episode 5
- Alternatino with Arturo Castro – Season 1
- Crank Yankers – Season 6
- Vice Vers: Fear of a Black Quarterback
- Love Island: Uncensored – Season 1, Episode 2-4 & Season 3, Episode 5-8