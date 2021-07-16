Curated

Here are new movies and shows worth watching on Crave this weekend

Tyler Jadah
|
Jul 16 2021, 9:28 am
Power Book III: Raising Kanan/Crave

We’ve inched past the halfway point of July (somehow), and Crave is offering a slew of new movies and shows to keep you occupied.

The streaming service is releasing a new episode of the Gossip Girl remake, some features, Showtime content, Starz, and some older classics.

Needless to say, there’s a lot of Crave streaming to take care of all weekend.

Here’s what’s landing on the platform for this weekend.

HBO and HBO Max Programming

  • Gossip Girl – Season 1, Episode 2, HBO Series
  • Betty – Season 2, Episode 6 *Season Finale,* HBO Series (July 16 at 11 pm ET)
  • The White Lotus – Season 1, Episode 2, HBO Series (July 18 at 9 pm ET)
  • 100-Foot Wave Season 1, Episode 1 *Series Premiere,* HBO Series (July 18 at 10 pm ET)
  • Catch and Kill – Season 1, Episode 3-4, HBO Series (July 19 at 9 pm ET)

Movies

  • Bobbleheads: The Movie
  • The Death of Stalin
  • Falling*Canadian Film*
  • Whale *Canadian Film*

SHOWTIME Programming

  • Desus & Mero – Season 3, Episode 32
  • The End – Season 1, Episode 1-2 *Series Premiere* (July 18 at 8 pm ET)
  • The Chi – Season 4, Episode 8 (July 18 at 9 pm ET)
  • Black Monday – Season 3, Episode 8 (July 18 at 9 pm ET)
  • Flatbush Misdemeanors – Season 1, Episode 8 (July 18 at 10:30 pm ET)

STARZ Programming

  • Dear White People
  • Eraser
  • Magic Mike
  • Munich
  • Romancing the Stone
  • Step Up: Revolution
  • Step Up: High Water – Season 2, Episode 10
  • Total Recall
  • Blindspotting – Season 1, Episode 5 (July 18)
  • Power Book III: Raising Kanan – Season 1, Episode 1 *Series Premiere* (July 18)

Other New Crave Releases

  • Ru Paul’s Drag Race: All Stars – Season 6, Episode 5
  • Alternatino with Arturo Castro – Season 1
  • Crank Yankers – Season 6
  • Vice Vers: Fear of a Black Quarterback 
  • Love Island: Uncensored – Season 1, Episode 2-4 & Season 3, Episode 5-8
