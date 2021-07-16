Here are new movies and shows worth watching on Crave this weekend

We’ve inched past the halfway point of July (somehow), and Crave is offering a slew of new movies and shows to keep you occupied.

The streaming service is releasing a new episode of the Gossip Girl remake, some features, Showtime content, Starz, and some older classics.

Needless to say, there’s a lot of Crave streaming to take care of all weekend.

Here’s what’s landing on the platform for this weekend.

HBO and HBO Max Programming

Gossip Girl – Season 1, Episode 2, HBO Series

– Season 1, Episode 2, HBO Series Betty – Season 2, Episode 6 *Season Finale,* HBO Series (July 16 at 11 pm ET)

The White Lotus – Season 1, Episode 2, HBO Series (July 18 at 9 pm ET)

100-Foot Wave – Season 1, Episode 1 *Series Premiere,* HBO Series (July 18 at 10 pm ET)

Season 1, Episode 1 *Series Premiere,* HBO Series (July 18 at 10 pm ET) Catch and Kill – Season 1, Episode 3-4, HBO Series (July 19 at 9 pm ET)

Movies

Bobbleheads: The Movie

The Death of Stalin

Falling*Canadian Film*

Whale *Canadian Film*

SHOWTIME Programming

Desus & Mero – Season 3, Episode 32

The End – Season 1, Episode 1-2 *Series Premiere* (July 18 at 8 pm ET)

– Season 1, Episode 1-2 *Series Premiere* (July 18 at 8 pm ET) The Chi – Season 4, Episode 8 (July 18 at 9 pm ET)

Black Monday – Season 3, Episode 8 (July 18 at 9 pm ET)

Flatbush Misdemeanors – Season 1, Episode 8 (July 18 at 10:30 pm ET)

STARZ Programming

Dear White People

Eraser

Magic Mike

Munich

Romancing the Stone

Step Up: Revolution

Step Up: High Water – Season 2, Episode 10

Total Recall

Blindspotting – Season 1, Episode 5 (July 18)

Power Book III: Raising Kanan – Season 1, Episode 1 *Series Premiere* (July 18)

Other New Crave Releases