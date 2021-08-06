Curated

Here are new movies and shows worth watching on Crave this weekend

Aug 6 2021, 11:13 am
Here are new movies and shows worth watching on Crave this weekend
Focus Features/YouTube

As we welcome in the first full weekend of August, Crave is releasing a bunch of new shows and movies, along with some older titles, to keep you glued to the tube all weekend.

The streaming service is releasing a handful of the Saw movies, some Canadian flicks, reality TV shows, MTV classics, and Titanic — because come on. It’s a classic.

Here’s what’s landing on the platform, just in time for the weekend.

HBO and HBO Max Programming

  • Real Time With Bill Maher – Season 19, Episode 22 August 6 at 10 pm ET, on-demand the following morning), HBO Series 
  • Gossip Girl – Season 1, Episode 5, HBO Series
  • The White Lotus – Season 1, Episode 5 (August 8 at 9 pm ET), HBO
  • The 100-Foot Wave – Season 1, Episode 4 (August 8 at 10 pm ET), HBO
  • Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – Season 8, Episode 20 (August 8 at 11 pm ET), HBO

Movies

  • Death of a Ladies’ Man *Canadian Film*
  • Let Him Go 

SHOWTIME Programming

  • Desus & Mero – Season 3, Episode 38 & 39
  • The L Word: Generation Q – Season 1 (August 8)
  • The L Word: Generation Q – Season 2 *Season Premiere*  (August 8 at 10 pm ET)
  • The End – Season 1, Episodes 7 (August 8 at 8 pm ET)
  • UFO – Season 1 (August 8)

Highlighted Programming

  • RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars – Season 6, Episode 8
  • Anne Boleyn – Season 1, Episode 1-3
  • MTV’s Siesta Key  – Season 4
  • MTV’s Teen Mom 2: Reunion – Part 1 & 2
  • MTV’S The Hills: New Beginnings – Season 2
  • Love Island – Season 3, Episode 20-23 (August 7)
  • Love Island: Uncensored – Season 1, Episode 12-13 (August 7)

STARZ Programming

  • Jigsaw
  • Logan Lucky
  • Saw II
  • Saw III
  • Saw IV
  • Saw V
  • Saw VI
  • Saw: The Final Chapter
  • The Last Days of Disco
  • Titanic
  • Blindspotting – Season 1, Episode 8 *Season Finale* (August 8)
  • Power Book III: Raising Kanan – Season 1, Episode 4 (August 8)

 

