Here are new movies and shows worth watching on Crave this weekend
Aug 6 2021, 11:13 am
As we welcome in the first full weekend of August, Crave is releasing a bunch of new shows and movies, along with some older titles, to keep you glued to the tube all weekend.
The streaming service is releasing a handful of the Saw movies, some Canadian flicks, reality TV shows, MTV classics, and Titanic — because come on. It’s a classic.
Here’s what’s landing on the platform, just in time for the weekend.
HBO and HBO Max Programming
- Real Time With Bill Maher – Season 19, Episode 22 August 6 at 10 pm ET, on-demand the following morning), HBO Series
- Gossip Girl – Season 1, Episode 5, HBO Series
- The White Lotus – Season 1, Episode 5 (August 8 at 9 pm ET), HBO
- The 100-Foot Wave – Season 1, Episode 4 (August 8 at 10 pm ET), HBO
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – Season 8, Episode 20 (August 8 at 11 pm ET), HBO
Movies
- Death of a Ladies’ Man *Canadian Film*
- Let Him Go
SHOWTIME Programming
- Desus & Mero – Season 3, Episode 38 & 39
- The L Word: Generation Q – Season 1 (August 8)
- The L Word: Generation Q – Season 2 *Season Premiere* (August 8 at 10 pm ET)
- The End – Season 1, Episodes 7 (August 8 at 8 pm ET)
- UFO – Season 1 (August 8)
Highlighted Programming
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars – Season 6, Episode 8
- Anne Boleyn – Season 1, Episode 1-3
- MTV’s Siesta Key – Season 4
- MTV’s Teen Mom 2: Reunion – Part 1 & 2
- MTV’S The Hills: New Beginnings – Season 2
- Love Island – Season 3, Episode 20-23 (August 7)
- Love Island: Uncensored – Season 1, Episode 12-13 (August 7)
STARZ Programming
- Jigsaw
- Logan Lucky
- Saw II
- Saw III
- Saw IV
- Saw V
- Saw VI
- Saw: The Final Chapter
- The Last Days of Disco
- Titanic
- Blindspotting – Season 1, Episode 8 *Season Finale* (August 8)
- Power Book III: Raising Kanan – Season 1, Episode 4 (August 8)