Here are new movies and shows worth watching on Crave this weekend
Jul 30 2021, 11:35 am
As we enter the last couple days of July, Crave is making sure you spend it how you spent most of the past year: staring at the tube.
The streaming service is releasing some new Warner Bros. flicks, some shows, late-night talk shows, and some older classics.
Here’s what’s landing on the platform, just in time for the weekend.
HBO and HBO Max Programming
- Real Time With Bill Maher – Season 19, Episode 21 (July 30 at 10 pm ET, on-demand the following morning), HBO Series
- Gossip Girl – Season 1, Episode 4, HBO Series
- The White Lotus – Season 1, Episode 4 (August 1 at 9 pm ET), HBO
- The 100-Foot Wave – Season 1, Episode 3 (August 1 at 10 pm ET), HBO
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – Season 8, Episode 19 (August 1 at 11 pm ET), HBO
Movies
- The Doorman
- Hot Summer Nights
- Tom & Jerry
- Two by Two: Overboard
- The Bourne Identity
- The Bourne Supremacy
- The Bourne Ultimatum
- The Bourne Legacy
- Monkey Beach
SHOWTIME Programming
- Desus & Mero – Season 3, Episode 36 (July 29 at 11 pm)
- The End – Season 1, Episodes 5 & 6 (August 1 at 8 pm ET)
- The Chi – Season 4, Episode 10 (August 1 at 9pm. ET)
STARZ Programming
- 300
- The Incredible Hulk
- Love Actually
- Friendzone – Season 1 -4, MTV series
- Heavy Rescue: 401 – Season 4-5
- Love Island – Season 3, Episode 15-18