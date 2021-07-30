Curated

Here are new movies and shows worth watching on Crave this weekend

Tyler Jadah
Jul 30 2021, 11:35 am
Here are new movies and shows worth watching on Crave this weekend
As we enter the last couple days of July, Crave is making sure you spend it how you spent most of the past year: staring at the tube.

The streaming service is releasing some new Warner Bros. flicks, some shows, late-night talk shows, and some older classics.

Here’s what’s landing on the platform, just in time for the weekend.

HBO and HBO Max Programming

  • Real Time With Bill Maher – Season 19, Episode 21 (July 30 at 10 pm ET, on-demand the following morning), HBO Series 
  • Gossip Girl – Season 1, Episode 4, HBO Series
  • The White Lotus – Season 1, Episode 4 (August 1 at 9 pm ET), HBO
  • The 100-Foot Wave – Season 1, Episode 3 (August 1 at 10 pm ET), HBO
  • Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – Season 8, Episode 19 (August 1 at 11 pm ET), HBO

Movies

  • The Doorman 
  • Hot Summer Nights
  • Tom & Jerry
  • Two by Two: Overboard
  • The Bourne Identity
  • The Bourne Supremacy
  • The Bourne Ultimatum 
  • The Bourne Legacy
  • Monkey Beach

SHOWTIME Programming

  • Desus & Mero – Season 3, Episode 36 (July 29 at 11 pm)
  • The End – Season 1, Episodes 5 & 6 (August 1 at 8 pm ET)
  • The Chi Season 4, Episode 10 (August 1 at 9pm. ET)

STARZ Programming

  • 300
  • The Incredible Hulk
  • Love Actually
  • Friendzone – Season 1 -4, MTV series
  • Heavy Rescue: 401 – Season 4-5
  • Love Island – Season 3, Episode 15-18
