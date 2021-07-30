Here are new movies and shows worth watching on Crave this weekend

As we enter the last couple days of July, Crave is making sure you spend it how you spent most of the past year: staring at the tube.

The streaming service is releasing some new Warner Bros. flicks, some shows, late-night talk shows, and some older classics.

Here’s what’s landing on the platform, just in time for the weekend.

HBO and HBO Max Programming

Real Time With Bill Maher – Season 19, Episode 21 (July 30 at 10 pm ET, on-demand the following morning), HBO Series

Gossip Girl – Season 1, Episode 4, HBO Series

– Season 1, Episode 4, HBO Series The White Lotus – Season 1, Episode 4 (August 1 at 9 pm ET), HBO

The 100-Foot Wave – Season 1, Episode 3 (August 1 at 10 pm ET), HBO

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – Season 8, Episode 19 (August 1 at 11 pm ET), HBO

Movies

The Doorman

Hot Summer Nights

Tom & Jerry

Two by Two: Overboard

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

The Bourne Legacy

Monkey Beach

SHOWTIME Programming

Desus & Mero – Season 3, Episode 36 (July 29 at 11 pm)

The End – Season 1, Episodes 5 & 6 (August 1 at 8 pm ET)

The Chi – Season 4, Episode 10 (August 1 at 9pm. ET)

STARZ Programming