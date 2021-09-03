Here are new movies and shows worth watching on Crave this weekend

As you settle into the start of the long weekend, here are a bunch of new titles launching on Crave across Canada.

The streaming service is releasing a new flick starring Carey Mulligan (The Great Gatsby) and Bo Burnham (Inside), a documentary about Rick James, a new episode centred around New York City and 9/11, and much more.

Here’s what should be on your radar this weekend.

HBO and HBO Max Programming

Real Time With Bill Maher – Season 19, Episode 25 August 27 at 10 pm ET, on-demand the following morning), HBO Series

NYC Epicenters 9/11 – Season 1, Episode 3, HBO Series

SHOWTIME Programming

BITCHIN’: THE SOUND AND FURY OF RICK JAMES *Documentary (September 3 at 9 pm ET)

*Documentary (September 3 at 9 pm ET) BILLIONS, Season 5, Episode 8 *Mid-Season Premiere* (September 5 at 9 pm ET)

THE L WORD: GENERATION Q, Season 2, Episode 5 (September 5 at 10 pm ET)

WORK IN PROGRESS, Season 2, Episode 5 (September 5 at 11 p.m. ET)

STARZ Programming