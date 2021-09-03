Here are new movies and shows worth watching on Crave this weekend
Sep 3 2021, 10:50 am
As you settle into the start of the long weekend, here are a bunch of new titles launching on Crave across Canada.
The streaming service is releasing a new flick starring Carey Mulligan (The Great Gatsby) and Bo Burnham (Inside), a documentary about Rick James, a new episode centred around New York City and 9/11, and much more.
Here’s what should be on your radar this weekend.
- See also:
HBO and HBO Max Programming
- Real Time With Bill Maher – Season 19, Episode 25 August 27 at 10 pm ET, on-demand the following morning), HBO Series
- NYC Epicenters 9/11 – Season 1, Episode 3, HBO Series
SHOWTIME Programming
- BITCHIN’: THE SOUND AND FURY OF RICK JAMES *Documentary (September 3 at 9 pm ET)
- BILLIONS, Season 5, Episode 8 *Mid-Season Premiere* (September 5 at 9 pm ET)
- THE L WORD: GENERATION Q, Season 2, Episode 5 (September 5 at 10 pm ET)
- WORK IN PROGRESS, Season 2, Episode 5 (September 5 at 11 p.m. ET)
STARZ Programming
- THE CROODS
- DESPICABLE ME 2
- DETROIT
- NANNY MCPHEE RETURNS
- NOW AND THEN
- OCEAN’S 11 (1960)
- OCEAN’S ELEVEN (2001)
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- WONDER
- HEELS, Season 1, Episode 4 (September 5)
- POWER BOOK III: RAISING KANAN, Season 1, Episode 7 (September 5)