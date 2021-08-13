Here are new movies and shows worth watching on Crave this weekend

We’re (somehow) already inching towards the halfway point of August, and Crave wants to make sure you spend it like you did the first half — watching new movies and shows.

The streaming service is releasing some classics, reality shows, talk shows, animation, and some new movies (some of which are made right here in Canada).

With that said, here’s what’s landing on the platform, just in time for the weekend.

HBO and HBO Max Programming

Real Time With Bill Maher – Season 19, Episode 23 August 13 at 10 pm ET, on-demand the following morning), HBO Series

Gossip Girl – Season 1, Episode 6, HBO Series

– Season 1, Episode 6, HBO Series The White Lotus – Season 1, Episode 6 *Season Finale* (August 15 at 9 pm ET), HBO

The 100-Foot Wave – Season 1, Episode 5 (August 15 at 10 pm ET), HBO

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – Season 8, Episode 21 (August 15 at 11 pm ET), HBO

Fboy Island – Season 1, Episode 7-10, HBO Max Series

Movies

Nomadland

Percy

The Short History of a Long Road

SHOWTIME Programming

Desus & Mero – Season 3, Episode 40 & 41

The L Word: Generation Q – Season 1 (August 8)

The L Word: Generation Q – Season 2, Episode 2 (August 8 at 10 pm ET)

The End – Season 1, Episodes 9 & 10 (August 15 at 8 pm ET)

UFO – Season 1 (August 8)

Highlighted Programming

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars – Season 6, Episode 9

Love Island – Season 3, Episode 25-28

Love Island: Uncensored – Season 1, Episode 15

Star Trek: Lower Decks – Season 2, Episode 1

– Season 2, Episode 1 MTV’s Catfish: The TV Show UK

Highway Thru Hell – Season 9

Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta – Season 1-8

STARZ Programming