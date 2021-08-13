Here are new movies and shows worth watching on Crave this weekend
Aug 13 2021, 11:45 am
We’re (somehow) already inching towards the halfway point of August, and Crave wants to make sure you spend it like you did the first half — watching new movies and shows.
The streaming service is releasing some classics, reality shows, talk shows, animation, and some new movies (some of which are made right here in Canada).
With that said, here’s what’s landing on the platform, just in time for the weekend.
- See also:
HBO and HBO Max Programming
- Real Time With Bill Maher – Season 19, Episode 23 August 13 at 10 pm ET, on-demand the following morning), HBO Series
- Gossip Girl – Season 1, Episode 6, HBO Series
- The White Lotus – Season 1, Episode 6 *Season Finale* (August 15 at 9 pm ET), HBO
- The 100-Foot Wave – Season 1, Episode 5 (August 15 at 10 pm ET), HBO
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – Season 8, Episode 21 (August 15 at 11 pm ET), HBO
- Fboy Island – Season 1, Episode 7-10, HBO Max Series
Movies
- Nomadland
- Percy
- The Short History of a Long Road
SHOWTIME Programming
- Desus & Mero – Season 3, Episode 40 & 41
- The L Word: Generation Q – Season 1 (August 8)
- The L Word: Generation Q – Season 2, Episode 2 (August 8 at 10 pm ET)
- The End – Season 1, Episodes 9 & 10 (August 15 at 8 pm ET)
- UFO – Season 1 (August 8)
Highlighted Programming
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars – Season 6, Episode 9
- Love Island – Season 3, Episode 25-28
- Love Island: Uncensored – Season 1, Episode 15
- Star Trek: Lower Decks – Season 2, Episode 1
- MTV’s Catfish: The TV Show UK
- Highway Thru Hell – Season 9
- Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta – Season 1-8
STARZ Programming
- Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World
- Raising Arizona
- What to Expect When You’re Expecting
- Heels – Season 1, Episode 1 *Series Premiere* (August 15)
- Power Book III: Raising Kanan – Season 1, Episode 5 (August 15)