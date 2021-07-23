Here are new movies and shows worth watching on Crave this weekend
Jul 23 2021, 11:27 am
As we enter the latter half of July, Crave is making sure you spend it how you spent most of the past year: staring at the tube.
The streaming service is releasing a stand-up special (in animated form), a new episode of the Gossip Girl remake (guilty pleasure alert!), and some older classics.
Needless to say, there’s a lot of Crave streaming to take care of all weekend.
Here’s what’s landing on the platform, just in time for the weekend.
HBO and HBO Max Programming
- Tig Notaro: Drawn Comedy Special – July 24 at 10 pm ET
- The White Lotus – Season 1, Episode 3 (July 25 at 9 pm ET)
- The 100-foot Wave – Season 1 , Episode 2 (July 25 at 10 pm ET)
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – Season 8, Episode 18 (July 25 at 11 pm ET)
- Gossip Girl – Season 1, Episode 3, HBO Series
Movies
- Freaky (July 23)
- Megamind (July 23)
- My Salinger Year *Canadian Film* (July 23)
- Toys of Terror (July 23)
SHOWTIME Programming
- Desus & Mero – Season 3, Episode 35 (July 25 at 11 pm)
- The End – Season 1, Episode 3-4 (July 25 at 8 pm ET)
- The Chi – Season 4, Episode 9 (July 25 at 9 pm ET)
- Black Monday – Season 3, Episode 9 (July 25 at 9 pm ET)
- Flatbush Misdemeanors – Season 1, Episode 9 (July 25 at 10:30 pm ET)
STARZ Programming
- Deliciousness (MTV Series) – Season 2C
- One Big Recipe – Season 1
- Teen Mom 2 (MTV Series) – Season 10B
- Love Island – Season 3, Episode 10-13 (July 24)
- Basic Instinct(July 23)
- Child 44(July 23)
- Conan the Barbarian (July 23)
- Conan the Destroyer (July 23)
- Mullholland Drive(July 23)
- Ted (July 23)
- Undercover Brother (July 23)
- Blindspotting – Season 1, Episode 6 (July 25)
- Power Book III: Raising Kanan – Season 1, Episode 2 (July 25)Love Island: Uncensored – Season 1, Episode 2-4 & Season 3, Episode 5-8