Here are new movies and shows worth watching on Crave this weekend

Jul 23 2021, 11:27 am
Power Book III: Raising Kanan/Crave

As we enter the latter half of July, Crave is making sure you spend it how you spent most of the past year: staring at the tube.

The streaming service is releasing a stand-up special (in animated form), a new episode of the Gossip Girl remake (guilty pleasure alert!), and some older classics.

Needless to say, there’s a lot of Crave streaming to take care of all weekend.

Here’s what’s landing on the platform, just in time for the weekend.

HBO and HBO Max Programming

  • Tig Notaro: Drawn Comedy Special – July 24 at 10 pm ET
  • The White Lotus – Season 1, Episode 3 (July 25 at 9 pm ET)
  • The 100-foot Wave – Season 1 , Episode 2 (July 25 at 10 pm ET)
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – Season 8, Episode 18 (July 25 at 11 pm ET)
  • Gossip Girl – Season 1, Episode 3, HBO Series

Movies

  • Freaky (July 23)
  • Megamind (July 23)
  • My Salinger Year *Canadian Film* (July 23)
  • Toys of Terror (July 23)

SHOWTIME Programming

  • Desus & Mero – Season 3, Episode 35 (July 25 at 11 pm)
  • The End – Season 1, Episode 3-4 (July 25 at 8 pm ET)
  • The Chi – Season 4, Episode 9 (July 25 at 9 pm ET)
  • Black Monday – Season 3, Episode 9 (July 25 at 9 pm ET)
  • Flatbush Misdemeanors – Season 1, Episode 9 (July 25 at 10:30 pm ET)

STARZ Programming

  • Deliciousness (MTV Series) – Season 2C
  • One Big Recipe – Season 1
  • Teen Mom 2 (MTV Series) – Season 10B
  • Love Island – Season 3, Episode 10-13 (July 24)
  • Basic Instinct(July 23)
  • Child 44(July 23)
  • Conan the Barbarian (July 23)
  • Conan the Destroyer (July 23)
  • Mullholland Drive(July 23)
  • Ted (July 23)
  • Undercover Brother (July 23)
  • Blindspotting – Season 1, Episode 6 (July 25)
  • Power Book III: Raising Kanan – Season 1, Episode 2 (July 25)Love Island: Uncensored – Season 1, Episode 2-4 & Season 3, Episode 5-8
