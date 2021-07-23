Here are new movies and shows worth watching on Crave this weekend

As we enter the latter half of July, Crave is making sure you spend it how you spent most of the past year: staring at the tube.

The streaming service is releasing a stand-up special (in animated form), a new episode of the Gossip Girl remake (guilty pleasure alert!), and some older classics.

Needless to say, there’s a lot of Crave streaming to take care of all weekend.

Here’s what’s landing on the platform, just in time for the weekend.

HBO and HBO Max Programming

Tig Notaro: Drawn Comedy Special – July 24 at 10 pm ET

– July 24 at 10 pm ET The White Lotus – Season 1, Episode 3 (July 25 at 9 pm ET)

The 100-foot Wave – Season 1 , Episode 2 (July 25 at 10 pm ET)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – Season 8, Episode 18 (July 25 at 11 pm ET)

Gossip Girl – Season 1, Episode 3, HBO Series

Movies

Freaky (July 23)

Megamind (July 23)

My Salinger Year *Canadian Film* (July 23)

Toys of Terror (July 23)

SHOWTIME Programming

Desus & Mero – Season 3, Episode 35 (July 25 at 11 pm)

The End – Season 1, Episode 3-4 (July 25 at 8 pm ET)

The Chi – Season 4, Episode 9 (July 25 at 9 pm ET)

Black Monday – Season 3, Episode 9 (July 25 at 9 pm ET)

Flatbush Misdemeanors – Season 1, Episode 9 (July 25 at 10:30 pm ET)

STARZ Programming