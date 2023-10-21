Fall turns Metro Vancouver cranberry fields into stunning seas of red

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Have you come across the striking seas of red when travelling around the Lower Mainland recently? Well, these stunning sights are because it is time for the annual cranberry harvest!

Farms around Metro Vancouver have been flooded so workers can collect the tiny crimson fruit.

At the Riverside Cranberry Farm, you can even tiptoe through its cranberry bog.

BC’s cranberry harvest makes up about 12% of North America’s entire cranberry yield, according to BC Cranberries which markets the berries.

Cranberries are indigenous to North America, and the climate on BC’s South Coast is well-suited to growing them.

The harvest creates spectacular colours, especially on a sunny autumn day.

