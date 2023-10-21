EventsFall EventsCuratedOutdoors

Fall turns Metro Vancouver cranberry fields into stunning seas of red

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
Oct 21 2023, 4:00 pm
Fall turns Metro Vancouver cranberry fields into stunning seas of red
erinmar_canada/Instagram | @foodiemugs/Instagram

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Theatresports™

Fri, October 13, 9:30pm

Theatresports™

Stand Up at The Improv

Sun, October 22, 7:30pm

Stand Up at The Improv

Future Proof Your Sales Successs - Networking and Insights for the Sales Community

Mon, October 23, 5:00pm

Future Proof Your Sales Successs - Networking and Insights for the Sales Community

Bad Barbie Halloween Party

Sat, October 28, 8:00pm

Bad Barbie Halloween Party

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Have you come across the striking seas of red when travelling around the Lower Mainland recently? Well, these stunning sights are because it is time for the annual cranberry harvest!

Farms around Metro Vancouver have been flooded so workers can collect the tiny crimson fruit.

At the Riverside Cranberry Farm, you can even tiptoe through its cranberry bog.

BC’s cranberry harvest makes up about 12% of North America’s entire cranberry yield, according to BC Cranberries which markets the berries.

Cranberries are indigenous to North America, and the climate on BC’s South Coast is well-suited to growing them.

The harvest creates spectacular colours, especially on a sunny autumn day.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @erinmar_canada

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gladice (@torfoods)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @erinmar_canada

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Deanna Woo (@deannawoo)


Are you loving cranberry season? Let us know in the comments!

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Nikitha MartinsNikitha Martins
+ Listed
+ Fall Events
+ Curated
+ Outdoors
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop