Fall in love: 20 cozy romcoms to get you in the autumn mood (PHOTOS)

Layer on those cozy knits, people! We are officially in what many romantics refer to as “Nora Ephron season.”

Fall is all about unwinding, unplugging, and giving our undivided attention to When Harry Met Sally, You’ve Got Mail and other Ephron creations with the perfect autumnal aesthetic.

Let’s face it, there are two types of people in the fall: those who stay in and binge horror movies and those who stay in and binge festive romcoms. If you fall under the latter category, well, then grab a fuzzy blanket, pour yourself a nice glass of red, and start streaming any — and all — of these 20 romantic comedies.

IMDb plot description: Harry and Sally have known each other for years, and are very good friends, but they fear sex would ruin the friendship.

Starring: Meg Ryan, Billy Crystal, and Carrie Fisher

Available on YouTube and Prime Video.

IMDb plot description: The life of a simple bookshop owner changes when he meets the most famous film star in the world.

Starring: Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts

Available on Crave and Prime Video.

IMDb plot description: Book superstore magnate Joe Fox and independent book shop owner Kathleen Kelly fall in love in the anonymity of the Internet both blissfully unaware that he’s trying to put her out of business.

Starring: Meg Ryan, Tom Hanks, Greg Kinnear, and Parker Posey

Available on Crave.

IMDb plot description: A teenage girl’s secret love letters are exposed and wreak havoc on her love life.

Starring: Lana Candor and Noah Centineo

Available on Netflix.

IMDb plot description: Wallace, who is burned out from a string of failed relationships, forms an instant bond with Chantry, who lives with her longtime boyfriend. Together, they puzzle out what it means if your best friend is also the love of your life.

Starring: Daniel Radcliffe, Zoe Kazan, Megan Park, and Adam Driver

Available on Netflix.

IMDb plot description: Two witch sisters, raised by their eccentric aunts in a small town, face closed-minded prejudice and a curse which threatens to prevent them from ever finding lasting love.

Starring: Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock

Available on Crave.

IMDb plot description: Robbie, a singer, and Julia, a waitress, are both engaged, but to the wrong people. Fortune intervenes to help them discover each other.

Starring: Drew Barrymore, Adam Sandler, Christine Taylor, and Billy Idol

Available on Crave.

IMDb plot description: Two corporate executive assistants hatch a plan to match-make their two bosses.

Starring: Zoey Deutch, Lucy Liu, Glen Powell, and Taye Diggs

Available on Netflix.

IMDb plot description: Amélie is an innocent and naive girl in Paris with her own sense of justice. She decides to help those around her and, along the way, discovers love.

Starring: Audrey Tautou, Mathieu Kassovitz, and Rufus.

Available on Apple TV.

IMDb plot description: A workaholic executive and an unconventional woman agree to a personal relationship for a short period. In this short period, she changes his life.

Starring: Keanu Reeves and Charlize Theron

Available on YouTube, Prime Video and Google Play.

IMDb plot description: A lonely doctor who once occupied an unusual lakeside house begins to exchange love letters with its former resident, a frustrated architect. They must try to unravel the mystery behind their extraordinary romance before it’s too late.

Starring: Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves

Available on Apple TV and Prime Video.

IMDb plot description: Life for a single mom in Los Angeles takes an unexpected turn when she allows three young guys to move in with her.

Starring: Reese Witherspoon, Michael Sheen, and Candice Bergen

Available on Netflix.

IMDb plot description: When attending their son’s college graduation, a couple reignites the spark in their relationship. But the complicated fact is they’re divorced and he’s remarried.

Starring: Meryl Streep, Steve Martin, Alec Baldwin, and John Krasinski

Available on Apple TV.

IMDb plot description: A girl makes a wish on her 13th birthday, and wakes up the next day as a 30-year-old woman.

Starring: Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, and Judy Greer

Available on CTV, YouTube, and Prime Video.

IMDb plot description: A bored and sheltered princess escapes her guardians and falls in love with an American newsman in Rome.

Starring: Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck

Available on Apple TV and Prime Video.

IMDb plot description: A pushy boss forces her young assistant to marry her in order to keep her visa status in the US and avoid deportation to Canada.

Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Sandra Bullock, and Betty White

Available on Disney+ and iTunes.

IMDb plot description: After a stint in a mental institution, former teacher Pat Solitano moves back in with his parents and tries to reconcile with his ex-wife. Things get more challenging when Pat meets Tiffany, a mysterious girl with problems of her own.

Starring: Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper, and Robert DeNiro

Available on Netflix and Crave.

IMDb plot description: A young woman who has reinvented herself as a New York City socialite must return home to Alabama to obtain a divorce from her husband after seven years of separation.

Starring: Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas, and Patrick Dempsey

Available on Disney+.

IMDb plot description: One year after meeting, Tom proposes to his girlfriend, Violet, but unexpected events keep tripping them up as they look to walk down the aisle together.

Starring: Emily Blunt, Jason Segel, Mindy Kaling, and Alison Brie

Available on YouTube, Apple TV, and Google Play.

IMDb plot description: A quietly troubled young man returns home for his mother’s funeral after being estranged from his family for a decade.

Starring: Zach Braff and Natalie Portman

Available on Disney+.