COVID-19 vaccines for kids under five are now available in BC

Aug 2 2022, 4:24 pm
COVID-19 vaccination is now available for children under five in BC, which is welcome news for many parents.

BC began administering doses to children six months and up on Tuesday, August 2, after the vaccine was approved for young kids last month.

Children ages six months to five years will receive a quarter of the adult-sized dose of the Moderna vaccine, according to the BC government. They will receive two doses approximately eight weeks apart.

BC estimates there are more than 200,000 children who are now eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Although most children who are infected with this virus have no symptoms or mild symptoms, unfortunately we know that some can get very sick and these vaccines are key to keeping our communities healthy and safe,” Dr. Martin Lavoie, acting provincial health officer, said in a statement last month.

Parents are encouraged to register their children for vaccination on the province’s website and follow the prompts to book an appointment.

Vaccination is encouraged for children whether or not they have previously been infected with COVID-19.

