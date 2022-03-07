Alberta premier wants feds to drop "pointless" COVID-19 travel restrictions

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is calling on the federal government to drop its “pointless” COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Kenney outlined his demands in a six-minute-long video he posted on Twitter.

Federal travel restrictions are hurting our economy with no measurable public health benefit. It’s time to learn to live with COVID, and that means ending unnecessary restrictions. We will be introducing a motion calling on Ottawa to drop pointless travel restrictions. pic.twitter.com/E0TG3kFK33 — Jason Kenney 🇺🇦 (@jkenney) March 6, 2022

“We have to move forward together,” said Kenney. “Our government will present a motion in Alberta’s legislature to call on the federal government to drop pointless COVID travel restrictions that no longer make any sense.”

Kenney added that the pre-departure testing requirement is now of “very questionable value” and is holding back hundreds of thousands of people that work in the travel and tourism sectors.

According to the government website, anyone over the age of 12 must have proof of at least two COVID-19 vaccinations to board a train or plane. Travellers must also take a rapid antigen test 24 hours before their flight to enter the country.

“Lift travel restrictions that no longer have any measurable public health benefit for Albertans or for Canadians,” Kenney said.

Earlier this month, Alberta dropped practically all of its COVID-19 restrictions.