SARS-CoV-2 detected in Ontario wildlife for the first time
Ontario has detected its first cases of SARS-CoV-2 in wildlife, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.
According to a Facebook post by the ministry, five white-tailed deer have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. While this is a first for Ontario wildlife, SARS-CoV-2 has been detected in wildlife in Quebec, Saskatchewan, and the US.
“These are the first cases reported in free-ranging Ontario wildlife. SARS-CoV-2 has previously been detected in wild white-tailed deer in northeastern US, Quebec, and Saskatchewan,” the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry said in a statement on Facebook.
The samples from the Ontario white-tailed deer were taken in November. The ministry emphasized that there is currently no evidence to indicate that people can get COVID-19 from food, including game meat.
“it is always important to cook meat to an internal temperature of 74°C (165°F) to kill any parasites, viruses or bacteria that may be present,” the statement reads.
