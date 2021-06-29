British Columbia reports just 29 new daily COVID-19 cases

BC health officials announced 29 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 147,578.

Health Minister Adrian Dix also announced that the regular briefings we’ve all come to know as part of our routines are officially over. Dix went on to say they’re going to find a new way to distribute information, but that they would still be available to answer questions.

During a press briefing, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that broken down by health region, seven are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, seven are in the Fraser Health region, 10 are in the Interior Health region, three are in the Island Health region, and two are people who reside outside of Canada. There are no new cases in Northern Health.

There are 876 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 110 individuals are currently hospitalized, 34 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

There have been no new COVID-19-related deaths, leaving a total of 1,754 deaths in British Columbia.

Health officials also announced that over 78.3% of adults have received their first dose, and 77% of those 12 and older have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 4,941,795 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in BC, 1,368,464 of which are second doses.

The seven-day average case count is 60.9 – the lowest it has been since August of 2020.



The state of emergency for BC, which was originally announced in March 2020, will be coming to an end on July 1.

A total of 144,931 people who tested positive for the virus have now recovered.