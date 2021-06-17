BC health officials announce 120 new COVID-19 cases, one new death

BC health officials announced 120 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 146,794.

During a press conference, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that broken down by health region, 13 are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 53 are in the Fraser Health region, five are in the Island Health region, 43 are in the Interior Health region, five are in the North Health region, and one is outside of Canada.

There are 1,451 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 131 individuals are currently hospitalized, 44 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

There has been one new COVID-19-related death, for a total of 1,739 deaths in British Columbia. The new death was linked to an outbreak at Richmond Hospital.

To date, 76.5% of all adults 18 and over in BC and 74.8% of those 12 and older have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 4,231,871 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in BC, 768,008 of which are second doses.

“We are pleased to see that across the board, first-doses continue to progress well,” said Dr. Henry.

A total of 143,579 people who tested positive for the virus have now recovered.