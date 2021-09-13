BC health officials report nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases since Friday

British Columbia health officials announced on Monday that there have been 1,984 new test-positive COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 175,142.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 5,825 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Of the active cases, 278 individuals are currently hospitalized, 139 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

There were 823 cases between Friday and Saturday, 641 between Saturday and Sunday, and 520 between Sunday and Monday.

New cases, as well as total active cases, broken down by health region are as follows:

Fraser Health: 609 new cases, 1,711 total active cases

609 new cases, 1,711 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 319 new cases, 945 total active cases

319 new cases, 945 total active cases Interior Health: 542 new cases, 1,618 total active cases

542 new cases, 1,618 total active cases Northern Health: 294 new cases, 931 total active cases

294 new cases, 931 total active cases Island Health: 220 new cases, 607 total active cases

220 new cases, 607 total active cases Outside of Canada: No new cases, 13 total active cases

There have been nine new COVID-19-related deaths for a total of 1,865 deaths in British Columbia. Of the new deaths, three were in Fraser Health, one was in Vancouver Coastal, three were in Interior Health, and two were in Island Health.

Health officials in BC also shared data on COVID-19 cases in vaccinated and unvaccinated people:

Past week cases (September 3 – 9) – Total 4,779

Not vaccinated: 3,305 (69.2%)

Partially vaccinated: 411 (8.6%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,063 (22.2%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (August 27 – September 9) – Total 348



Not vaccinated: 282 (81%)

Partially vaccinated: 18 (5.2%)

Fully vaccinated: 48 (13.8%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population (September 3 – 9)

Not vaccinated: 306.3

Partially vaccinated: 92.9

Fully vaccinated: 27.4

From September 3 to 9, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 77.8% of cases, and from August 27 to September 9, they accounted for 86.2% of hospitalizations.

To date, 85.8% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 78.4% have received their second dose.

167,078 people who tested positive have now recovered.