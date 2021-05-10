BC's three-day weekend COVID-19 case total drops below 1,800

British Columbia health officials announced on Monday there have been 1,759 new test-positive COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 136,100.

During a press conference, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said there were 596 cases reported from Friday to Saturday, 600 from Saturday to Sunday, and 558 from Sunday to Monday.

Broken down by health region, this equates to 325 new cases in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 1,201 new cases in the Fraser Health region, 50 new cases in the Island Health region, 131 new cases in the Interior Health region, and 52 new cases in the Northern Health region.

There were also 20 more deaths over the weekend, bringing the death toll to 1,622.

There are currently 6,140 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Currently, 415 individuals are hospitalized with COVID-19, 150 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

To date, 2,159,103 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the province, and of these, 106,058 are second doses.

Henry said that 128,139 individuals who tested positive have now recovered.