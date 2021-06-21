BC reports fewer than 230 new COVID-19 cases since Friday

British Columbia health officials announced on Monday there have been 229 new test-positive COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 147,131.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said there were 94 cases reported from Friday to Saturday, 90 from Saturday to Sunday, and 45 from Sunday to Monday.

Broken down by health region, this equates to 51 new cases in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 99 new cases in the Fraser Health region, five new cases in the Island Health region, 60 new cases in the Interior Health region, and 13 new cases in the Northern Health region.

There were also three more deaths over the weekend, bringing the death toll to 1,743.

There are 1,204 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 108 individuals are hospitalized with COVID-19, 48 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

Henry said that 144,153 individuals who tested positive have now recovered, and to date, 4,436,432 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered, 935,401 of which are second doses.