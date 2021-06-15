Health officials announce 108 new COVID-19 cases as BC enters Step 2

British Columbia health officials announced 108 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 146,561.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that broken down by health region, 11 are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 53 are in the Fraser Health region, four are in the Island Health region, 37 are in the Interior Health region, and three are in the Northern Health region.

There are 1,496 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 139 individuals are currently hospitalized, 39 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

There have been no new COVID-19-related deaths, for a total of 1,734 deaths in British Columbia.

To date, 76.1% of all adults 18 and over in BC and 74.4% of those 12 and older have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 4,102,905 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in BC, 657,491 of which are second doses.

A total of 143,299 people who tested positive for the virus have now recovered.