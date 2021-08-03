BC reports over 740 new COVID-19 cases since Friday

British Columbia health officials announced on Tuesday that there have been 742 new test-positive COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 150,631.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 1,544 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Of the active cases, 53 individuals are currently hospitalized, 19 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

There were 160 cases between Friday and Saturday, 196 between Saturday and Sunday, 185 between Sunday and Monday, and 201 between Monday and Tuesday.

New cases, as well as total active cases, broken down by health region are as follows:

Fraser Health: 165 new cases, 348 total active cases

165 new cases, 348 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 115 new cases, 212 total active cases

115 new cases, 212 total active cases Interior Health: 395 new cases, 847 total active cases

395 new cases, 847 total active cases Northern Health: 24 new cases, 43 total active cases

24 new cases, 43 total active cases Island Health: 42 new cases, 85 total active cases

42 new cases, 85 total active cases Outside of Canada: One new case, nine total active cases

There has been one new COVID-19-related death in Vancouver Coastal Health, for a total of 1,772 deaths in British Columbia.

To date, 81.4% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 6,894,753 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in BC.

147,285 people who tested positive have now recovered.