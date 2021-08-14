Surrey banquet hall, golf club, and Sikh temple flagged for possible COVID-19 exposure

Fraser Health is warning patrons of a banquet hall, a golf club, and a Sikh temple in Surrey that they may have been exposed to COVID-19 last month.

The health authority added Aria Banquet Hall and Convention Centre, Surrey Golf Club, and Guru Nanak Sikh Temple to its list of public exposures on August 13.

The full details of the potential exposures are:

Aria Banquet Hall and Convention Centre, located at 2350 Pattullo Place. Possible exposure between 7 pm and 12 am on July 31

Surrey Golf Club, located at 7700 168 Street. Possible exposure between 4 and 6 pm on July 30

Guru Nanak Sikh Temple, located at 7050 120 Street. Possible exposure between 10 am and 12 pm on July 30.

While the exposures are believed to be low risk, Fraser Health is advising anyone who visited the locations during the listed dates and times should self-monitor for symptoms.