This couple visited 250 parks in Vancouver during COVID. These are their 5 faves

When the pandemic hit, this couple decided to continue their regular outdoor activity by visiting every single park in Vancouver.

Steven Smethurst and Lori Schlechtleitner visited over 250 parks in Vancouver before 2020 ended and documented it all on their blog.

While most of us will never visit all 250, the couple gave Daily Hive insight into their absolute favourites.

Here are their picks for the top 5 parks in Vancouver:

Shannon Mews Park, or ironically named “New Park” by the Vancouver Park Board, is a hidden gem where old and new Vancouver converge. The park has a European-style touch, with tons of marble statues, a huge pond in the garden, and even an old mansion surrounding the playground. It looks like something out of a movie, which is why the area is also often used for filming.

Address: 43 W 57th Avenue, Vancouver

Right off Commercial Drive, Mosaic Creek Park is a quaint neighbourhood park that is loved by the local community. In fact, it became an official park because the community stood to preserve it. Its name comes from the history of mosaic tiles buried from the early Vancouver era. Today, it has a Mosaic path which was installed in 1996 and runs diagonally through the park.

Address: 1475 Charles St, Vancouver

Queen Elizabeth Park is a favourite for flower enthusiasts and view-seekers. The park has a beautiful floral display that changes every season. It is also the highest point in Vancouver, with views of the park, city, and mountains on the North Shore. You can find yourself enjoying nature, or taking on activities in the park, such as bird-watching at the Bloedel Conservatory or fine dining at Seasons in the Park restaurant.

Address: 4600 Cambie Street, Vancouver

If you are looking for a great place to watch the sky change colours, this park is the place to go. It’s on top of a hill at one of the neighbourhood’s highest points, with gorgeous views of Capitol Hill, Burnaby Mountain, and, of course, the sunrise/sunset.

Address: 1950 Windermere Street, Vancouver

Close to the airport, Fraserview Park is the perfect spot for people or plane watching. Given its large area, it’s also great for a picnic or to bring your dog to the off-leash section. They have added a playground, patio areas, tee-ball, seating, picnicking areas, and pathways to the park.

Address: 7595 Victoria Drive, Vancouver