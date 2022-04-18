This investment conference is bringing world leaders in finance to Vancouver

If you’re anything like us, you might be a bit lost when it comes to finances these days. Times are unprecedented — and we don’t mean the pandemic we mean financial anomalies like skyrocketing Gamestop stock.

That’s why Cambridge House is bringing the Vancouver Resources Investment Conference to town. This ultimate financial masterclass will gather world leaders, globally respected economists, and legendary money managers for a deep dive into the most important factors influencing the economic world today.

Taking place from May 17 and 18 at the Vancouver Convention Centre, the event is all about helping people gain a foothold on their sovereignty in the post-pandemic economy. It will feature over 100 macro-finance keynote speakers, 225 commodity investment opportunities, and over 5,000 investors will be in attendance. You can check out the list of featured speakers here.

VIP and super VIP tickets are on sale now, with exclusive meet-and-greets and masterclasses available.

When: Tuesday, May 17 and Wednesday, May 18

Time: 8:30 am to 5:30 pm

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre — 1055 Canada Place

Price: Starting at $39.90 — Tickets available via Eventbrite