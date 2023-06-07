News

Massive fire on Vancouver Island cuts off access to Tofino (VIDEO)

Sarah Anderson
|
Jun 7 2023, 4:45 pm
Massive fire on Vancouver Island cuts off access to Tofino (VIDEO)
A wildfire burning on Vancouver Island has blocked access to major tourism areas, including Tofino, this week.

The Cameron Bluffs Fire was first discovered on Saturday, June 3. Its size is estimated to be around 80 hectares and it’s burning just west of Highway 4, also known as the Alberni Highway, by Cameron Lake.

fire

BC Wildfire Service

The BC Wildfire Service suspects the fire is human-caused and it’s currently classified as “out of control” as it continues to spread and isn’t responding to suppression efforts.

According to DriveBC, a wildfire between Cathedral Grive/MacMillan Provincial Park and Koen Road has shut down Highway 4.

The closed highway is a key route connecting Port Alberni, Uclulet, and Tofino to the rest of the island. There are no alternative routes available, effectively cutting off access between the region to the rest of the Island and the Mainland.

More updates are expected from the BC Ministry of Transportation as the situation develops.

More to come…

