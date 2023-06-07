Massive fire on Vancouver Island cuts off access to Tofino (VIDEO)

A wildfire burning on Vancouver Island has blocked access to major tourism areas, including Tofino, this week.

The Cameron Bluffs Fire was first discovered on Saturday, June 3. Its size is estimated to be around 80 hectares and it’s burning just west of Highway 4, also known as the Alberni Highway, by Cameron Lake.

The BC Wildfire Service suspects the fire is human-caused and it’s currently classified as “out of control” as it continues to spread and isn’t responding to suppression efforts.

So my eldest has been pressed into duty today to help fight a quickly growing forest fire on Vancouver Island. That one day of training will really come in handy I’m sure. 3 choppers and 3 planes dropping water on it now. He just sent us this video. pic.twitter.com/Qjkzd4FEDS — Gregor Young (@GregorYoung) June 6, 2023

According to DriveBC, a wildfire between Cathedral Grive/MacMillan Provincial Park and Koen Road has shut down Highway 4.

#BCHwy4 is CLOSED at Cameron Lake Bluff, due to wildfire.

Travellers are asked to avoid travel in this area and expect lengthy delays as no detour is currently available. Detour options are being assessed. Check @DriveBC for updates. https://t.co/Qh96yflTRc #Tofino #PortAlberni pic.twitter.com/Zfhs8BCePm — BC Transportation (@TranBC) June 7, 2023

⛔ UPDATE – #BCHwy4 remains closed in both directions due to the Cameron Bluffs Fire – V70600. The next update will be 10 AM PDT. ℹ️https://t.co/f7NFXFjBay pic.twitter.com/dizOyhNnnH — DriveBC (@DriveBC) June 7, 2023

The closed highway is a key route connecting Port Alberni, Uclulet, and Tofino to the rest of the island. There are no alternative routes available, effectively cutting off access between the region to the rest of the Island and the Mainland.

More updates are expected from the BC Ministry of Transportation as the situation develops.

More to come…