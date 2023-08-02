Coroner investigating body found on busy Surrey beach

After a body was found on a Surrey beach, investigators are determining an identity and a cause of death. According to Surrey RCMP, they received a report just after 4:30 pm on Monday, July 21 of a body on the shoreline near the 12100 block of Beecher Street in Crescent Beach.

“Upon attendance, a deceased person was located. The cause of death has not been confirmed; however, it does not appear suspicious,” RCMP said. Police are now working with the BC Coroner Service to identify the deceased.

According to the Crescent Beach LifeGuarding Corporation (CBLG), three of its lifeguards helped secure an area of the beach after the body was found.

“Strong tides had washed over the nearby sandbars that afternoon, and the body was found on the sliver of sand that remained at high tide in an area nearly a kilometre away from the two sections patrolled by lifeguards. It is unknown how, when and where the person died,” said CBLG in a release.

The agency did not receive any reports of drowning before the body was found.

Lifeguards are posted to help swimmers on either side of Sullivan Point from 11 am to 8:30 pm every day until September 5 this year and have already saved a handful of swimmers’ lives this summer, said CBLG.

