Man shot dead near Richmond elementary school

Investigators have closed a part of Richmond Friday as they investigate a fatal shooting and nearby car fire. (Sukhwant Dhillon/AM 600 Sher-E-Punjab Radio)

Homicide teams are in Richmond following a fatal shooting near Blundell Elementary Thursday night that left a man dead.

Richmond RCMP says that a burnt-out vehicle was located nearby as well; however, the case is now in the hands of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team and investigators have not confirmed if it’s a gang-related incident.

Reports of shots fired in the neighbourhood along Minler and Blundell roads came in around suppertime Thursday. When first responders arrived, they found a man in critical condition and, despite efforts, he died on scene.

The victim has not been named and details about the suspect or suspects have not been made public.

“Approximately 10 minutes later, a vehicle was found fully engulfed in flames in the 12000-block of Blundell Road. Police are working to determine if this vehicle is associated to the shooting,” Richmond RCMP said late Thursday night.

Photos of the aftermath of the fire show a resident’s fence was also badly damaged.

Anyone who was in the area of Minler Road or Blundell Road between 5 and 6 pm is asked to contact police.