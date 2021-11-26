"Heavy" rain prompts special weather statement for the Coquihalla Highway

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for a stretch of the Coquihalla Highway ahead of potentially destructive rain.

The statement, issued early Friday morning, is for the already damaged piece of the Coquihalla Highway that runs between Hope and Merritt.

The area will be drenched with 40 to 60 mm of rain between Saturday afternoon and Sunday as another front approaches the south coast.

Rain will become “heavy” on Saturday night and impact vulnerable landscape and infrastructure, Environment Canada said.

“Strong warming will accompany this system causing snow levels to rise well above the mountain tops on Saturday and Sunday,” the weather authority said.

“Snowmelt will contribute to runoff, increasing the risk of flooding and possibly impacting vulnerable landscapes and infrastructure.”

Environment Canada warns that weather in the mountains can change suddenly, which could result in hazardous driving conditions.

Drivers are advised to check road conditions through DriveBC before heading out.