Coquihalla Highway reopens for essential travel after 40-hour closure

Vincent Plana
Aug 17 2021, 12:57 pm
(BC Transportation/Twitter)

After being closed for nearly 48 hours, the Coquihalla Highway has reopened.

Prompted by wildfires ravaging British Columbia’s Interior, the closure began on Sunday evening. Both directions of the highway were affected, with no travel permitted between Hope and Merritt.

Photos shared with Daily Hive showed the Coquihalla Highway flooded with smoke, as well as visible flames not far from the road.

(Jessica Thompson)

(Jessica Thompson)

(Jessica Thompson)

According to Drive BC, the highway reopened just before 12 pm, although a travel advisory remains in effect.

Transportation BC says that it remains open for essential travel only. No facilities are available, no stopping is permitted, and there will be no access to on or off ramps.

Anyone who does use the highway is reminded to watch for road crews, wildlife, and debris.

Wildfire smoke may cause difficult driving conditions due to poor visibility.

