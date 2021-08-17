Coquihalla Highway reopens for essential travel after 40-hour closure

After being closed for nearly 48 hours, the Coquihalla Highway has reopened.

Prompted by wildfires ravaging British Columbia’s Interior, the closure began on Sunday evening. Both directions of the highway were affected, with no travel permitted between Hope and Merritt.

Photos shared with Daily Hive showed the Coquihalla Highway flooded with smoke, as well as visible flames not far from the road.

According to Drive BC, the highway reopened just before 12 pm, although a travel advisory remains in effect.

Transportation BC says that it remains open for essential travel only. No facilities are available, no stopping is permitted, and there will be no access to on or off ramps.

Anyone who does use the highway is reminded to watch for road crews, wildlife, and debris.

Wildfire smoke may cause difficult driving conditions due to poor visibility.

#Coquihalla is now OPEN between #HopeBC and #Merritt.

TRAVEL ADVISORY in effect due to #BCWildfire activity.

Essential travel only. No facilities available. No stopping. No access to on/off ramps. Watch for crews on the road. Watch for wildlife and debris. Via @DriveBC pic.twitter.com/xruNdwlSCF — BC Transportation (@TranBC) August 17, 2021