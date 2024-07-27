Gianmarco Tamberi had a hilarious response after losing his wedding ring during the Opening Ceremonies at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Tamberi, a high jumper, served as a flag-bearer during yesterday’s ceremony. The 32-year-old wound up losing his wedding ring while on a boat with several other Italian athletes on the Seine river.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HALFSHAVE (@gianmarcotamberi)

“I’m so sorry my love, I’m so sorry,” Tamberi wrote (translated via Instagram). “Too much water, too many kg lost in the past few months or maybe the uncontrollable enthusiasm of what we were doing. Probably all three things, just the fact that I heard it parade, I saw it fly. I followed her with a glance until I saw her bouncing inside the boat. A glimmer of hope. But unfortunately, the bounce was in the wrong direction and floating more than a thousand times in the air I saw her dive into the water like that was the only place she wanted to be.

“But if it was meant to happen, if I’m really going to lose this faith, I couldn’t imagine a better place. It will stay forever in the riverbed of the city of love, flown away while I tried to carry the Italian tricolor as high as possible during the opening ceremony of the most important sporting event in the world. If I had to invent an apology I would neve have been this imaginative. … May it be auspicious to come home with [an] even bigger gold!”

Tamberi is the reigning Olympic high jump champion, having won gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The 32-year-old is looking for the same outcome in Paris, and hopefully for his sake, it will make up for the loss of his wedding ring. While unfortunate, his epic response has helped him gain plenty of new fans.