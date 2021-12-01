Vancouver’s Contact Music Festival cancelled because of COVID restrictions
One of the biggest electronic music events in Vancouver has been cancelled for another year.
Organizers of the Contact Music Festival say, “We are beyond disappointed to have to give you this news but through our ongoing consultation with the Public Health Office, it has become clear that no dancing and reduced capacity restrictions will not be lifted in time for the festival this year.”
The post goes on to say that they had planned this festival in high hopes that these restrictions would be lifted in time.
All ticket holders will be automatically refunded at point of purchase.
The two-day Contact Music Festival was set for December 29 and 30, 2021.
Organizers are hoping things will be different next year and say they are planning to be back next year.
Last year’s event was also scrapped because of the pandemic, and instead Contact Festival broadcast a special series of sets from the roof of BC Place on Saturday, February 6.