8 right-shot defencemen the Oilers should target in free agency

The Edmonton Oilers are very close to being a Stanley Cup-winning team.

This season proved just how close they were, as they took the Cup-winning Vegas Golden Knights to six games in their second-round series. Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault went as far as to say the Oilers were the best team they faced in the playoffs.

As close as they are, there are still some areas within their roster that general manager Ken Holland needs to improve heading into next season. In particular, their blue line could use some improvement on the right side, and lucky for the Oilers, a number of free agents can help out in that regard.

1. Matt Dumba (Minnesota Wild)

2022-23 stats : 79 GP, 4 G, 10 A, 14 PTS

: 79 GP, 4 G, 10 A, 14 PTS Age : Turns 29 in July

: Turns 29 in July 2022-23 cap hit: $6 million

The Oilers were rumoured to be in on Matt Dumba earlier this season and now have an opportunity to land him as a free agent. While still a top-four option, his cap hit will likely be lower than the $6 million he was making over the past five seasons.

Though his 14 points on the season don’t show it, he has proven in the past that he can provide offence from the blue line. Even more important for the Oilers, however, is that he brings a level of physicality which, along with players like Evander Kane and Darnell Nurse, would make this roster even more daunting to go up against.

2. John Klingberg (Minnesota Wild)

2022-23 stats : 67 GP, 10 G, 23 A, 33 PTS

: 67 GP, 10 G, 23 A, 33 PTS Age : Turns 31 in August

: Turns 31 in August 2022-23 cap hit: $7 million

John Klingberg chose to bet on himself last offseason, signing a one-year, $7 million deal with the Anaheim Ducks. It backfired immensely, as he had one of the worst seasons of his career with 33 points and a -26 plus-minus rating in 67 games split between the Ducks and Minnesota Wild.

As bad as he struggled for most of the season, his play improved drastically when dealt to a much better Wild team. The damage on his value was already done, however, and he will likely have to settle on an inexpensive deal this summer. Given how he has produced in past years, he could easily outperform his contract with the Oilers should they choose to give him one.

3. Kevin Shattenkirk (Anaheim Ducks)

2022-23 stats : 75 GP, 4 G, 23 A, 27 PTS

: 75 GP, 4 G, 23 A, 27 PTS Age : 34

: 34 2022-23 cap hit: $3.9 million

Though not to the same degree as Klingberg, Kevin Shattenkirk is another defenceman who can provide offence from the back end. The 34-year-old also played for the Ducks this season, registering four goals and 27 points in 75 games.

While Shattenkirk is nothing more than a third-pairing defenceman at this point in his career, he would bring some valuable insight to this Oilers dressing room given that he was a part of the Tampa Bay Lightning roster that won the Stanley Cup in 2020.

4. Erik Johnson (Colorado Avalanche)

2022-23 stats : 63 GP, 0 G, 8 A, 8 PTS

: 63 GP, 0 G, 8 A, 8 PTS Age : 35

: 35 2022-23 cap hit: $6 million

Speaking of defencemen that bring winning experience to the locker room, another that could be available for the Oilers come free agency is Erik Johnson. The 35-year-old was a steady presence in the Colorado Avalanche’s top four for years but has seen a decline in recent seasons due to a barrage of injuries.

Despite the decline, Johnson can still play third-pairing minutes and did just that this season. He averaged over 17 minutes per game in the 63 contests he suited up for and should be able to do the same in 2023-24.

5. Radko Gudas (Florida Panthers)

2022-23 stats : 72 GP, 2 G, 15 A, 17 PTS

: 72 GP, 2 G, 15 A, 17 PTS Age : 33

: 33 2022-23 cap hit: $2.5 million

For those who watched the Florida Panthers at any point throughout their run to the Stanley Cup final this year, it was impossible not to help but notice Radko Gudas. While by no means the most gifted player in terms of skill, the 33-year-old lays it all out on the line each and every shift.

With his solid shut-down and physically imposing style, Gudas would be a terrific fit on the back end for the Oilers. While his play in the postseason likely helped him out in terms of a new deal, he should still come in relatively cheap due to his limited offensive abilities.

6. Scott Mayfield (New York Islanders)

2022-23 stats : 82 GP, 6 G, 18 A, 24 PTS

: 82 GP, 6 G, 18 A, 24 PTS Age : 31 in October

: 31 in October 2022-23 cap hit: $1.45 million

Despite not receiving much recognition, Scott Mayfield became a very impactful player over the past few seasons on the New York Islanders’ back end. Appearing in all 82 games this season, the 6-foot-1, 220-pound defenceman scored six goals and 24 points while averaging north of 21 minutes in ice time.

Due to his non-flashy style of play, Mayfield likely won’t get the money he truly deserves on the free agent market this summer. The Oilers should try and bring him in, as he will likely outperform any contract he gets.

7. Luke Schenn (Toronto Maple Leafs)

2022-23 stats : 70 GP, 4 G, 18 A, 22 PTS

: 70 GP, 4 G, 18 A, 22 PTS Age : 33

: 33 2022-23 cap hit: $850,000

Like Dumba, Luke Schenn was also linked to the Oilers before this year’s trade deadline. He instead was dealt from the Vancouver Canucks to the Toronto Maple Leafs, where he provided plenty of physicality each and every night and played a part in the Leafs advancing past the first round for the first time since 2004.

Though Schenn’s ice time was cut down dramatically after joining the Leafs, he averaged over 17 minutes per contest in his 55 games with the Canucks. He would likely be used in a similar role with the Oilers, and like a few others on this list, would bring Stanley Cup-winning experience to the dressing room.

8. Troy Stecher (Calgary Flames)

2022-23 stats : 81 GP, 3 G, 11 A, 14 PTS

: 81 GP, 3 G, 11 A, 14 PTS Age : 29

: 29 2022-23 cap hit: $1.25 million

After the season ended, Troy Stecher expressed optimism that he would re-sign with the Calgary Flames. While he certainly impressed after being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline, it may be more challenging for him to get that extension given that the organization now has a different general manager and head coach.

Despite being undersized at just 5-foot-10, Stecher has proven to be a reliable third-pairing defenceman since first entering the league during the 2016-17 season. He also spent the first four seasons of his career playing for the Vancouver Canucks, so being in an intense market would be nothing new.