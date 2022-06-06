Concord Pacific "Own It" winner pays it forward to BC Children’s Hospital

A weekly running series hosted by Concord Pacific and Lululemon continues to inspire after its recent finale.

Concord Pacific has announced that Amy Xie, the community challenge winner of the #OwnYourRun series that wrapped on Global Run Day, has donated her $2,500 prize to BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Xie was selected by Luluemon’s All-Star Run Ambassadors as the person that Owned their Run and had the Best Community Spirit during the five weeks of runs and meetups.

You might also like: "Exercise is medicine": Here are five easy ways to get moving

Metro Vancouver park celebrating 10th anniversary with huge birthday bash

Pride festivals to check out in and around Metro Vancouver this summer

“So fitting to see Amy embody the true spirit of the run challenge and donate her $2,500 to Children’s hospital,” said David Ju, Concord Pacific Vice-President.” This has been such an inclusive program with Lululemon. Runners from beginner to elite were represented.”

Lululemon run ambassadors Rob Watson and Gabby Villasenor along with run coach Filsan Abdiaman chose Xie for her energetic and encouraging spirit. She has also supported runners and friends for years in Burnaby as part of the LaPower running group.

“On behalf of BC Children’s Hospital Foundation, we extend our congratulations to Amy Xie, Concord Pacific’s “Own Your Run” challenge winner who donated the $2,500 she had won to BC Children’s Hospital Foundation,” said Marina Dreszach, Director, Philanthropy at BC Children’s Hospital Foundation. “Combined with a generous gift from Concord Pacific and Lululemon, we are so grateful for the cumulative $5,000 they are donating to help support the hospital’s experts as they work to solve the greatest health challenges facing kids across the province.”

Over 50 runners took park in the scenic roundtrip 6 km along the False Creek seawall each week of the Own Your Run series, with 150 runners turning out for Global Run Day.

Concord Pacific and Lululemon are continuing their summer fun with free Own Your Move – Yoga Wednesdays beginning on Wednesday, June 22 at 6 pm at Concord Community Park. Events are drop-in and will be led by a rotating lineup of Lululemon Ambassadors