Canadian compares Tim Hortons in Canada vs. the US

Ever wondered if there’s a difference between Tim Hortons in Canada compared to the US? One Canadian set out to find out.

Ontario-based video creator/editor Joseph DeBenedictis shared a video on TikTok comparing the flavour and quality of Tim Hortons products from both sides of the border.

“First, I went to a Canadian Tim Hortons before crossing the border,” said DeBenedictis. “Then, [I] crossed the border into Buffalo, New York and went to the first Tim Hortons close to where I used to live in Buffalo and grabbed the exact same thing.”

Watch the video below:

Pricing

The differences were already evident even before he could take a sip of his original blend coffee.

“First off, the price is more expensive in the United States — US$12 (C$16.29) compared to C$11,” he stated. “And with the exchange rate, [it is] way more expensive. I’m not going to lie — the Canadian one looks a lot more visually appealing.”

Coffee

Before taking a sip of his coffee, DeBenedictis discusses a controversial topic among Canadians: Tim Hortons’ white lids. It appears that the US still uses the older lids.

“I don’t love the new lids in Canada,” he admitted. “We need a hybrid lid between both of these. We can figure it out. Make it eco-friendly while we’re at it.”

As for the flavour, DeBenedictis found the Canadian one to be a little weak but “not bad.” However, the American coffee was sweeter and “a little less strong.”

“I feel like the brew in the US is weaker. In this case, I have to go with Canada,” he said.

Donuts

The first donuts he decides to compare are the chocolate-glazed ones. While the Canadian version is “as expected,” he finds that the texture of the Canadian version is softer. In contrast, the US version is denser, making the Canadian chocolate glazed the winner.

Next up: the sour cream glazed donut.

“These taste exactly the same,” observed DeBenedictis.

The Canadian Tim Hortons continues to win the donut category with the Boston cream donut, which in the US features a darker chocolate glaze.

“Whoa! That chocolate is very different,” he stated after trying the US version. “I don’t like it as much. Nuh-uh, no. The Canadian one has a lot more cream in it, and [it’s] actually a little bigger. Canada wins hands down.”

Muffins

DeBenedictis chose the fruit explosion muffins and the chocolate chip muffins. After trying both, he found that while the US muffin had more chocolate chips, the muffins tasted the same.

Timbits

While there seems to be a noticeable difference in the quality of the coffee and donuts, the chocolate-glazed and honey-dip Timbits from the US were identical to the Canadian versions.

The US vs. Canada

Ultimately, DeBenedictis appeared to have left with a newfound appreciation for Tim Hortons in Canada.

“So overall, there’s a lot of similarities, more so than there are differences in these Tim Hortons,” he said. “But in this case, Canada wins. Congrats, Canada, you still got it.”