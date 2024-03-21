Comically bad parking job by six-wheel truck caught on camera in Metro Vancouver

Metro Vancouver residents are once again shaming a driver with terrible parking etiquette.

Reddit user AyeBBB shared a photo online and asked, “Anyone know what kind of six-wheeled truck this is and why it needs to take up two spaces like this?”

The Redditor photographed the inconsiderate driver’s vehicle Wednesday around 4 pm in downtown Abbotsford.

They added that the vehicle was parked in a private lot reserved for employees of a nearby office building.



Since AyeBBB shared the photo, some commenters identified the vehicle as a 6×6 Apocalypse model.

Meanwhile, others mainly focused on poking fun at the driver.

“It is absurd,” one person said.

“I bet they take 2 spots only where parking is free,” another person commented.

Meanwhile, others came to the driver’s defence, adding, “The anger and jealousy in these comments is incredible. Some people can afford extravagant things.”

However, one person asked, “Why even own it?”

“I think it is about the width of one of those spots, too big to be a daily driver,” they said.

Another person commented, “I wouldn’t want to be in the spot next to it if it was only taking one spot.”

“Seems a bit fuckin’ ridiculous really,” one comment reads.

In BC, double parking could lead to a $70 fine.