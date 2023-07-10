Colony Farm Regional Park in Coquitlam gains new First Nations name

A major Metro Vancouver regional park has now gained a new First Nations name as a measure of reconciliation.

Colony Farm Regional Park is now known as ƛ̓éxətəm Regional Park, pronounced as tla-hut-um, meaning “to be invited” in hən̓q̓əmin̓əm̓.

The renaming by Metro Vancouver Regional District was made following consultation with the Kwikwetlem First Nation, whose reserves are immediately adjacent to the regional park.

Furthermore, Colony Farm Road — the main access road into the regional park — has also been named ƛ̓éxətəm Road.

New signage will be installed over the coming year to reflect the new name.

“Metro Vancouver is committed to continuing to develop and strengthen our relationship with kʷikʷəƛ̓əm First Nation — the renaming of the park is a significant milestone in the path we’re walking together,” said George V. Harvie, chair of the board of directors for the regional district. “We are honoured to support better representation of the Nation on its traditional territory, and to draw attention to their important cultural and historic contributions to our region.”

ƛ̓éxətəm Regional Park, spanning an area of over 700 acres or roughly equivalent to 70% of Stanley Park’s land area, is located in southeast Coquitlam on the Fraser River.

The Coquitlam River meanders through this regional park, where it flows out into the Fraser River.

As its previous name suggests, the regional park was a longtime major farm, which was first established in the early 1900s and closed in 1983. Over time, much of the area was renaturalized, with wetlands and open fields providing habitat for many animals and bird species. The former farm was designated as a regional park in 1996, and it has since become a popular location for bird watching.

According to regional district data, ƛ̓éxətəm Regional Park was the 12th busiest regional park in 2022, with a total of 390,000 visitors recorded — a 20% drop from 2021.

“The new name is made in honour of our Elders. It is their courage, their leadership, and their stories of how the kʷikʷəƛ̓əm First Nation took care of these lands before colonization that has brought us to today,” said Kwikwetlem First Nation councillor George Chaffee.

The provincial government’s high-security Forensic Psychiatric Hospital is located in the southwest corner of the regional park.

Earlier this year, redevelopment planning of the former Riverview Hospital lands, which are immediately north of the regional park, was suspended due to the identified need to consult with the First Nation. The provincial government’s previous planning materials suggest new and expanded facilities for mental health and addiction treatment were eyed for the site.