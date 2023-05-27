Vancouver is on the brink of a transformative journey, with the potential to propel our city to new heights of innovation and economic prosperity.

Collision Conference — an annual Toronto gathering that attracts over 40,000 attendees from around the world, called the “Olympics of Tech” by Politico — is considering Vancouver as its new home. Bringing Collision Conference here is an incredible opportunity that we cannot afford to miss.

According to Bloomberg, it has quickly grown into one of the world’s biggest tech conferences.

This conference is not just a gathering of bright minds; it is a catalyst for economic growth, especially for our small businesses.

Over just three years, Collision drove over $150 million in local economic spinoffs for Toronto.

If Collision takes over our streets in Vancouver, local establishments would experience a huge surge in business as attendees explore our vibrant city and support our local economy. From restaurants to boutiques, and hotels to tourist attractions, Vancouver will be buzzing with activity, providing a much-needed boost to our small business owners as we emerge from the pandemic.

Vancouver has long been a hotbed for innovation: we are Hollywood North and a leader in gaming and visual effects, we have top of the line universities with amazing talent, and we have a buzzing frontier technology ecosystem from artificial intelligence to health innovation.

And we are ready. Vancouver has a proven events and hospitality industry for welcoming Collision Conference.

Our city held four SIGGRAPH conferences since 2011, including SIGGRAPH’s first in-person conference since the pandemic in 2022, alternating between Los Angeles and Anaheim for the other years. We have also been the permanent home of the prestigious international main annual TED Conference since 2014.

And in 2025, Vancouver will host its largest convention ever — the International Convention of Alcoholics Anonymous, held every five years. This will be AA’s first event since the pandemic, with over 60,000 attendees from around the world descending on Vancouver.

By adding Collision Conference to our meetings and conventions calendar every year, we are giving our local talent the platform they deserve.

Collision will attract investors, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders from around the world, allowing our homegrown startups to showcase their groundbreaking ideas, secure investments, and forge vital connections. It is a chance for Vancouver to shine on the global stage and establish itself as a leading player in frontier technologies.

From the pool of tens of thousands of attendees, the conference itself sees upwards of over 2,000 startups, 1,000 investors, and 1,250 journalists.

Another remarkable aspect of Collision is its commitment to promoting diversity and levelling the playing field. The conference actively supports and subsidizes for women in tech, so over 48% of attendees are women, ensuring that talented female entrepreneurs have a seat at the table. By fostering a more inclusive environment, we empower a broader range of voices and perspectives, leading to a richer and more vibrant tech community. Vancouver has always prided itself on its diversity, and Collision aligns perfectly with our values of equality and fairness.

Beyond the economic and societal benefits, Vancouver needs a gateway to the international community.

As much as we love our city, we have to acknowledge that our reach extends beyond our local borders. Collision serves as a vital conduit for connecting our talent, ideas, and innovations with the global tech landscape. It opens doors to international collaborations, partnerships, and investment opportunities that can elevate our tech ecosystem to unprecedented heights.

Vancouver has a wealth of untapped potential, and Collision is the key that unlocks it, allowing us to make an indelible mark on the global tech map.

In the end, bringing the Collision Conference to Vancouver is about embracing the future. It is about positioning ourselves as a city that not only boasts breathtaking natural beauty, but also thrives on creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurship. This conference is a stepping stone that propels us into a new era, where dreams become realities, and ideas reshape our world. It is an invitation for us to be part of something bigger — to collaborate with the best and brightest, and to push the boundaries of what’s possible.

So, Vancouver, let’s embrace this opportunity with open arms. Let’s welcome the Collision Conference to our vibrant city, and let its energy permeate our streets. Together, we’ll create an atmosphere where talent flourishes, innovation thrives, and Vancouver takes its rightful place as a global innovation powerhouse. The future is calling, and Vancouver is ready to answer with a resounding “yes!”