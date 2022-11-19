Serious collision partially blocks Highway 1 in Fraser Valley

Editor’s note: The vehicle incident has been cleared and the westbound lane is now open to traffic.

Part of a major highway in the Lower Mainland was closed on Saturday afternoon.

Cpl. Dave Noon with RCMP’s Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS), which works to forensically reconstruct collisions that resulted in serious injury or death, confirmed that they had deployed to the scene in Abbotsford.

Drive BC said that a vehicle incident just before Whatcom Road in Abbotsford has all westbound lanes blocked as crews are on the scene and told drivers to expect major delays in the area.

⚠️ #BCHwy1 Vehicle incident before Whatcom Rd in #Abbotsford has all westbound lanes blocked. Crews are on scene. Expect major delays in the area. #Chilliwack pic.twitter.com/rTZTA82TZR — DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 19, 2022

Then, about 40 minutes later, Drive BC updated that the lane was reopened.

⚠️ UPDATE – #BCHwy1 Westbound vehicle incident before Whatcom Rd in #Abbotsford. The left westbound lane is now open to traffic. Continue to expect heavy delays and pass with caution. #Chilliwack — DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 19, 2022

