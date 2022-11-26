Enjoy this warm, balmy weekend while you can because the mercury is set to drop next week.

According to The Weather Network (TWN,) it could feel as cold as -9°C on Thursday and -10°C on Saturday.

While there are no snow or cold weather warnings in effect for the region yet, the shift from above to below zero next week will be noticeable.

Overnight on Saturday, while the mercury reads -6°C, it’ll feel like -10°C. Winter hasn’t even started yet.

The upcoming cold is good news for skiers as the hills are set to receive a ton of snow. But for the rest of us, we’re just going to have to bundle up.

A look at the next two weeks shows low temperatures are set to stick around.

It’s likely to snow in Vancouver this week, as the upcoming forecast, according to Environment Canada, shows snow starting on Monday and potentially the rest of the week.

Hopefully, you were able to buy a new winter coat on Black Friday to keep warm!

With files from Daily Hive Staff.