NewsWeather

Windy city: Metro Vancouver set to see gusts up to 80 km/h this weekend

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Nov 26 2022, 5:26 pm
Windy city: Metro Vancouver set to see gusts up to 80 km/h this weekend
Wirestock Creators/Shutterstock

Time to batten down the hatches, so to speak, as strong winds will blow through Vancouver this weekend. Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, and the Southern Gulf Islands.

Strong southwesterly winds are expected in the evening on Saturday, November 26, with wind gusts up to 70 or 80 km/h.

The wind is thanks to an “intense Pacific cold front” making its way across the south coast.

Environment Canada suggested that the winds are strong enough to cause some power outages.

The highest winds, with gusts up to 80 km/h, will be near the water and near Hope.

But the winds will ease overnight as the front makes its way out of the region.

You can follow Environment Canada for the latest weather alerts and check with BC Hydro for information about power outages.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.