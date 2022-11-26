Windy city: Metro Vancouver set to see gusts up to 80 km/h this weekend

Time to batten down the hatches, so to speak, as strong winds will blow through Vancouver this weekend. Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, and the Southern Gulf Islands.

Strong southwesterly winds are expected in the evening on Saturday, November 26, with wind gusts up to 70 or 80 km/h.

The wind is thanks to an “intense Pacific cold front” making its way across the south coast.

Environment Canada suggested that the winds are strong enough to cause some power outages.

In the dark about what to do during a power outage? Here's what you need to know: https://t.co/L0gjhu9XU5 pic.twitter.com/JRF01GRnYy — BC Hydro (@bchydro) November 26, 2022

The highest winds, with gusts up to 80 km/h, will be near the water and near Hope.

But the winds will ease overnight as the front makes its way out of the region.

You can follow Environment Canada for the latest weather alerts and check with BC Hydro for information about power outages.