The trailer for "Cocaine Bear" has dropped and it's as wild as you'd expect (VIDEO)

The trailer for Cocaine Bear has dropped, and it’s surely going to be one of 2023’s wildest movies.

The premise revolves around an “oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists, and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500-pound black bear goes on a murderous rampage after unintentionally ingesting cocaine,” IMDb stated.

The trailer was dropped on Wednesday morning, and it’s just as wild as you would expect. It’s based on the true story of an American black bear that died after ingesting a duffel bag full of cocaine that was dumped out of an airplane in 1985.

I’m the bear who ate cocaine. This is my story. pic.twitter.com/txBSiUl5hL — Cocaine Bear (@cocainebear) November 30, 2022

As one could imagine, the reaction to the trailer has been swift on Twitter.

most anticipated movie of 2023 locked in pic.twitter.com/7LujL1cu3x — Ethan Simmie (@EthanSimmie) November 30, 2022

I’m glad you can finally tell your tale — Phil Lord (@philiplord) November 30, 2022

cocaine bear you’re going to save theaters pic.twitter.com/i2u5qYnTj4 — liam ✨ (@birduniversity) November 30, 2022

wow i didn’t realize a single film could win the oscar for best picture five years in a row but here we are — Eric Bailey (@EricVBailey) November 30, 2022

The film stars the legendary Ray Liotta, who died during the film’s post-production, and it will be the final movie released after his death.

Cocaine Bear is directed by Elizabeth Banks and is set to be released on February 24, 2023.