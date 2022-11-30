The trailer for "Cocaine Bear" has dropped and it's as wild as you'd expect (VIDEO)

NewsMovies & TV

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
Nov 30 2022, 7:30 pm
@cocainebear/Twitter | Universal Pictures/Youtube

The trailer for Cocaine Bear has dropped, and it’s surely going to be one of 2023’s wildest movies.

The premise revolves around an “oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists, and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500-pound black bear goes on a murderous rampage after unintentionally ingesting cocaine,” IMDb stated.

The trailer was dropped on Wednesday morning, and it’s just as wild as you would expect. It’s based on the true story of an American black bear that died after ingesting a duffel bag full of cocaine that was dumped out of an airplane in 1985.

As one could imagine, the reaction to the trailer has been swift on Twitter.

The film stars the legendary Ray Liotta, who died during the film’s post-production, and it will be the final movie released after his death.

Cocaine Bear is directed by Elizabeth Banks and is set to be released on February 24, 2023.

