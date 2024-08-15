When it comes to iconic food and beverage brands, Coca-Cola and Oreo are some of the biggest hitters around. Now, the two have combined forces to launch some limited-edition products.

Coca-Cola and Oreo have been known for their weird and wacky flavour combinations over the years, so it seems only right that the two giants become besties for their latest project.

Two brand-new limited-edition products will be hitting shelves at grocery and convenience stores across Canada in September: Coca-Cola Oreo Zero Sugar and Oreo Coca-Cola cookies.

Each product features sleek black packaging with the iconic Coca-Cola and Oreo branding, but beyond that, the beverage and cookies themselves will also allow the brands to link up in a completely new way.

Coca-Cola Oreo Zero Sugar combines the refreshing taste of the Coke Zero we know and love with an added hint of Oreo cookie flavour.

Meanwhile, the Oreo Coca-Cola cookies feature a Coke-flavoured wafer cookie and a red-tinted Golden Oreo cookie, each embossed with three unique designs. Sandwiched between them is a creamy filling infused with popping candy to replicate the sensation of drinking an ice-cold Coke.

Alongside the new snacks, the collaboration will also allow Canadians to sync their music preferences with their besties on Spotify. After scanning a QR code on the products, fans will be able to answer questions about their music preferences, compare how it stacks up with their pals and even generate a playlist to enjoy together.

Will you be trying these products when they launch in Canada? Let us know in the comments.