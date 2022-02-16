RBC says online banking outage should be resolved

RBC confirmed on Twitter that it dealt with an outage Wednesday afternoon that prevented some customers from accessing their online banking accounts.

But by late afternoon, the bank said the technical issues should be resolved. It advised customers to try logging out and logging back in for the updates to work.

Please try calling or signing into online banking again. The technology issues should now be resolved. ^S — RBC (@RBC) February 16, 2022

The bank has not yet issued a formal statement about what happened, but it replied to frustrated customers on Twitter to confirm it was aware of an outage.

“We’re working to get it resolved soon,” the bank said.

Thanks for reaching out. We are aware of the current outage, and we’re working to get it resolved soon. At this time we do not have a resolution time frame available, but ask that you try signing in again later. We appreciate your patience. ^S — RBC (@RBC) February 16, 2022

Customers complained that they couldn’t view their accounts on the mobile app or on desktop, and some complained they couldn’t access their money while out shopping.

@RBC I have no access to my money at the grocery store, come to find out there’s a nationwide RBC outage affecting my accounts. What’s going on here? I been waiting at the checkout line for 30 minutes hoping it will work, I’m gonna have to leave because now I have no money — Andrew Currie (@EHSEA902) February 16, 2022

Daily Hive has reached out to RBC for more details.