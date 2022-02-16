News

RBC says online banking outage should be resolved

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
Feb 16 2022, 10:59 pm
RBC says online banking outage should be resolved
JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock

RBC confirmed on Twitter that it dealt with an outage Wednesday afternoon that prevented some customers from accessing their online banking accounts.

But by late afternoon, the bank said the technical issues should be resolved. It advised customers to try logging out and logging back in for the updates to work.

The bank has not yet issued a formal statement about what happened, but it replied to frustrated customers on Twitter to confirm it was aware of an outage.

“We’re working to get it resolved soon,” the bank said.

Customers complained that they couldn’t view their accounts on the mobile app or on desktop, and some complained they couldn’t access their money while out shopping.

Daily Hive has reached out to RBC for more details.

Megan DevlinMegan Devlin
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT