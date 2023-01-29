There was a moment in time when the Vancouver Canucks’ organization could’ve been looked at as a model franchise in the NHL.

Whether it was winning the NHL’s old Northwest Division every year from 2009 to 2013, making the Stanley Cup Final in 2011, winning the Presidents’ Trophy in 2011 and 2012, or simply the longevity and leaguewide respect of the Sedin twins, there were plenty of reasons for people to look at the Canucks and hope for replication on their favourite team.

That moment of jealousy, obviously, is long gone from opposing fanbases, with the team seemingly having a new negative news story coming out about a different segment of their organization coming out every six hours.

And it’s not just the fans scratching their heads when it comes to the Canucks’ downfall: opposing coaches are reportedly not all that happy with the strung-out firing of former Vancouver coach Bruce Boudreau.

According to Steve Simmons of the Toronto Sun, NHL coaches around the league have taken notice about the treatment of Boudreau from Canucks upper management and ownership.

“The NHL coaching fraternity — and many of them are close — are down on Jimmy Rutherford for the manner in which the Bruce Boudreau situation was handled by the Vancouver Canucks,” Simmons wrote in an article on Sunday.

Rick Tocchet was first rumoured as Boudreau’s replacement on January 14, eight days before he was officially hired last weekend.

But with seemingly everyone knowing the writing was on the wall for Boudreau, the veteran coach still had to lead Vancouver through an increasingly awkward and emotional affair across the next four games, including a press conference where Rutherford confirmed he’d been talking to other head coaching candidates throughout the season.

“Even friends and former colleagues of Rutherford are having difficulty defending the club president for the very public and improper way the popular Boudreau was dismissed,” Simmons added.

But it’s not just Rutherford that’s taking heat from NHL coaches, with Canucks owner and Chairman Francesco Aquilini the target of criticism.

“More than one current coach is blaming ownership in Vancouver for the Canucks sloppiness. ‘Everyone knows what the problem is,’ the coach texted me. ‘I don’t get why the story isn’t the owner (Francesco Aquilini),'” Simmons added. “Some coaches insist the NHL should force Aquilini to sell the Canucks the way it has been done in other leagues.”

Aquilini has been involved in owning the franchise since purchasing a 50% stake in Orca Bay Sports and Entertainment, before purchasing the remaining 50% in 2006.

The Canucks are 2-1-0 under Tocchet.

Their next game is Monday afternoon at 4:30 pm PT in New Jersey, as they take on the Devils on the road.