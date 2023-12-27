"Not impossible": Sedins could leave job with Canucks in next few years

Assuming they don’t get surprisingly let go, the Sedin twins will be sticking around the Vancouver Canucks for the next few seasons.

But you might be able to count the number of years they have left officially working with the franchise on one hand.

In an interview with Swedish outlet Expressen earlier this week, Henrik and Daniel Sedin spoke to Gunnar Nordström about their roles with the Canucks since being hired in 2021.

After retiring in 2018 from a seventeen-year NHL career, the franchise’s most iconic duo first joined the team as special advisors to former general manager Jim Benning before switching to roles in player development last year.

The Sedins have taken the sort of hands-on approach to their roles one would expect from the pair of Hockey Hall of Fame inductees, instructing players individually with both on-ice instruction in practice as well as leading individual film sessions for different players, Nordström wrote.

And while they spoke highly of their time with the organization — as expected — they admitted that moving back to Örnsköldsvik, Sweden, is a possibility once their children finish high school in Vancouver.

“We will let our children finish school here first before we decide, but I think we will probably move home to Örnsköldsvik eventually,” Daniel said, translated into English from Reddit user Bobby-Orrca.

Daniel has three children: a son Erik aged 13, and daughters Anna and Ronja aged 12 and 18. Meanwhile, Henrik has two sons: Harry and Valter, aged 13 and 17.

“Not impossible,” Henrik added. “We will also let our children finish school here in Vancouver, so that decision is four years away. But we have our parents at home in Övik and our two older brothers near there, too. Peter lives in Örnsköldsvik while Stefan is in Östersund.”

In any case, whenever the Sedins do officially decide to move back home, you can bet that a rink in Örnsköldsvik will likely have the most competitive shinny games in the country.