A new group of environmental protesters have slashed the tires of dozens of SUVs on Vancouver Island in one night. And the group says, “this is just the beginning.”

The group called “The Tyre Extinguishers” says on their website that they aim to make it impossible to own 4×4 in urban areas.

On the evening of July 28, the group says it punctured the tires of 34 vehicles in Victoria and Oak Bay.

BUSY NIGHT LAST NIGHT! 34 SUVS DISARMED IN VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA (CANADA) Debut action for Tyre Extinguishers of Victoria as they take action across the Ontario Capital Region. Actions now happening in both the east and west of Canada! pic.twitter.com/HRZBLymm3Q — The Tyre Extinguishers (@T_Extinguishers) July 29, 2022

In the morning, owners of these vehicles discovered a letter from the group which said their tires were targeted because of the impacts their SUVs have on carbon dioxide emissions.

“You’ll be angry, but don’t take it personally. It’s not you, it’s your car,” the letter reads.

Victoria Police says two reported incidents could be related to the groups claims.

Daily Hive has reached out to Oak Bay Police for comment.

Tyre Extinguishers says they are targeting SUVs because they are “unnecessary vehicles” and are suggesting their actions may reduce SUV sales “without harming anyone.”

“We know some people will be frustrated, upset, and/or angry at us. Unfortunately, we do not have any time to waste in reducing our emissions. The people whose tires we have deflated will be inconvenienced, but ultimately, will be able to get around by using public transit, walking, or cycling like so many other residents of Victoria and Oak Bay do,” the group says.

“To those who find public transit inconvenient, we encourage them to consider contacting their political representatives to advocate for better transit service and active transportation infrastructure in their neighbourhood and across the region.”

Since this incident, the group said on Twitter they are recruiting members in Vancouver to deflate tires on the mainland now.

Until the politicians meet the group’s demands to ban SUVs in urban areas, add pollution levies to tax SUVs out of existence, and invest in public transit and active transportation infrastructure, “Tyre Extinguishers action will continue.”

This group has been particularly active in the UK and it’s believed this incident is the first time the group has acted in Canada.