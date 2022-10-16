Even kids voted for Ken Sim as mayor in the City of Vancouver's mock election

A mock Vancouver civic election amongst school aged children to educate them on the importance of democracy and voting, starting at an early age, saw some results that mirrored the actual outcome.

The City of Vancouver’s City’s Kid Vote program, in partnership with not-for-profit civics educator CIVIX and local public schools, held a mock vote leading up to Saturday that saw ABC Vancouver’s Ken Sim win the mayoral seat with 38% of the vote. This is followed by Forward Together incumbent Kennedy Stewart at 23% and TEAM’s Colleen Hardwick at 10%.

Students between grades four and 12 at 58 schools cast over 7,300 ballots leading up to election day.

But it was a markedly different outcome for City Council and the School Board. Of the 10 city councillor candidates that students mock elected, only three were also elected by adults in reality — Green Party councillors Adriane Carr and Pete Fry, and ABC’s Sarah Kirby-Yung. The top choice of students for city councillor was Forward Together’s Dulcy Anderson, who in reality lost by trailing Fry’s 10th place finish of securing the last seat — behind by nearly 3,300 votes.

For School Board trustees, students mock elected four candidates that were also elected by the adults in reality.

City Council mock vote result

Forward Together — Dulcy Anderson Green — Adriane Carr Amy “Evil Genius” Fox Green — Pete Fry Progress Vancouver — Asha Hayer ABC — Sarah Kirby-Yung TEAM — Sean Nardi Forward Together — Alvin Singh Forward Together — Tessica Truong Green — Michael Wiebe

School Board mock vote result

Vision Vancouver — Steve Cardwell Green — Lois Chan-Pedley OneCity — Kyle Epstein ABC Vancouver — Preeti Faridkot Green — Janet Fraser Vision Vancouver — Aaron Leung Green — Nick Poppell OneCity — Jennifer Reddy Vision Vancouver — Hilary Thomson

A total of 137 candidates ran in the 2022 Vancouver civic election, including 15 for mayor, 59 for city councillor, 32 for Park Board, and 31 for School Board. The mock vote did not gauge students on the Park Board.