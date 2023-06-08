Cinnaholic, a popular loaded cinnamon roll chain, has some seriously sweet plans that Canadian fans are sure to be thrilled by.

The California-founded, 100% vegan brand tells Dished that new stores across the country are already in the works.

The company is aiming to open around 28 new locations across Canada by approximately 2025.

We’re told that cities like Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto, Halifax, and Ottawa are all part of this plan.

In addition to those locations, Cinnaholic has confirmed Vancouver’s first-ever outpost is slated to open during this expansion period.

No address has been set just yet, but we’ll keep you posted on that.

In Canada, Cinnaholic currently operates stores in Victoria, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, and Winnipeg.

Known for its variety of create-your-own cinnamon rolls and other sweet treats, Cinnaholic offers over 20 different frosting varieties and decadent topping options.

In addition to being vegan, its rolls are dairy-free, lactose-free, egg-free, and cholesterol-free.

Some of the signature rolls here include a Caramel Apple Pie and a Campfire S’mores, but you can also go ahead and build your own.

Frosting varieties include coffee, banana cream, peanut butter, chocolate, and many more, and just a handful of the topping choices are blueberries, brownie bites, cookie dough, and pie crumble.