Cineplex is having a massive sale on movie tickets this week only

Movie lovers, rejoice! Cineplex is offering discounted movie tickets this week only.

Now until September 1, Canadians can enjoy special Tuesday prices for any and all movies. The deal is available for all formats, from general admission to UltraAVX IMAX, and even VIP.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cineplex (@cineplexmovies)

Tuesday prices vary depending on the province, but moviegoers can expect to pay somewhere between $6 and $14, depending on the format selected.

For those wondering about still scoring Scene membership points, don’t worry, points will still be applied.

Additionally, there’s an exclusive promotion for Virgin Plus Members offering a buy one get one deal on tickets now until December.

If you’re looking to enjoy a family outing to the movies, Cineplex Canada has also brought back $2.99 screenings on Saturday mornings, with a full list of films and additional information available on the website.