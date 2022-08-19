Cineplex is having a wicked BOGO deal and it's only on for a short time

It’s a stellar deal for movie lovers across the country: Cineplex is offering a buy one get one free deal starting Friday, August 19.

“When purchasing one admission ticket online at Cineplex.com or through the Cineplex mobile app, you receive a second one free using the code 2022241,” Judy Lung, director of communications for Cineplex, told Daily Hive.

This BOGO offer is taking place from August 19 to 21, 2022, and is running across Canada.

The second ticket is valid for the same day, same performance, and same ticket type.

So, there you have it. Head to your nearest Cineplex theatre and catch Bullet Train, Elvis, Beast or the beloved Top Gun Maverick. Whatever you choose, you are snagging one heck of a deal. We love to see it, pass the popcorn!