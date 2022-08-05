If you’re looking for family-friendly entertainment that won’t break the bank, Cineplex has got you covered.

The movie theatre is showing select films for just $2.99 this month at several of its Toronto locations.

The Family Favourites program runs every Saturday morning throughout August, according to Cineplex’s site.

Grab some popcorn and watch the following movies for a fraction of a regular ticket price on these dates:

Kung Fu Panda 3 – August 6

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – August 13

The Secret of NIMH – August 20

Sonic the Hedgehog – August 27

What kind of trouble has Po gotten himself into? Caption this pic for a chance to win #KungFuPanda swag. #FanScreen pic.twitter.com/f5AwTrXNeK — Cineplex (@CineplexMovies) February 9, 2016

Cineplex Toronto locations offering the Family Favourites deal vary by date, so be sure to check the listing of the movie for more details.

There are also deals for showings in September too:

The Adventures of Tintin – September 3

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 – September 10

Snag these $2.99 movie tickets for your friends and family here.